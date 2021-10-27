The Armuchee boys and girls teams have built quite a tradition over the last several years, and they had no plans of letting that end on Tuesday.
Both the Indians and Lady Indians extended their region championship streaks by sweeping the team titles at the Region 6-A Public Meet at Georgia Highlands College Tuesday afternoon as they were led by some impressive individual efforts, including top finishes from Trace Harris and Marissa Kimple.
Harris earned his individual region title by finishing first in the boys' race with a time of 17:34.43, and Kimple crossed the finish line first in the girls' race with a time of 19:50.43.
Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce said his team ran well on Tuesday to continue their consecutive region title reign, which is always one of their goals, but even with that trophy in hand, his team is looking forward to bigger things next week at the State Meet in Carrollton.
"We had several runners perform well today," said Pierce. "It was a very good effort race from our runners. The course was running a little slow, but they gave it everything they had. We are really satisfied with that effort and winning two more region titles. That makes it six in a row for the boys and five in a row for the girls.
"We ran well today, but we weren't looking to peak today. We're looking to peak in a week and half when we run in Carrollton."
Harris led the Indians with his first-place finish as they had a team score of 24. All five runners contributing to the team score finished in the top 10. Sam Lindley was third with an 18:06.80, and Ben Owens was fifth with an 18:18.28.
Rounding out Armuchee's team score was Landon England (seventh, 18:30.79) and Matthew Campbell (eighth, 18:43.06).
"We were confident going into today, and we're confident going into State next week," said Harris. "Individually, I just wanted to prove myself here today. And as a team, we were trying to win our sixth in a row so we're so excited to accomplish that. It's the best feeling knowing you and your teammates' hard work has paid off with a region championship."
Kimple led a trio of Lady Indians who crossed the finish line before anyone else in the girls race as Shelby Green was second individually with a time of 19:57.20, and Sophie Thacker finished third with a 21:45.84.
Completing the Armuchee girls' team score was Lilith Dew in 10th with a 24:51.19 and Alejandra Aldana in 12th with a 25:26.49.
"Shelby and I usually run together in the race and then battle it out at the end for first," said Kimple. "It's fulfilling for the work to pay off in the end. To win our fifth region championship in a row is great. We definitely wanted to keep that streak going."
Both Armuchee teams will now focus on getting ready for the Class A Public State Meet in Carrollton next Saturday. The boys race will be at 2 p.m., and the girls will follow at 2:45 p.m.
Both Kimple and Harris said they have high expectations for next week for themselves and the team as they aim to keep the momentum going when they compete for a state title.
"We ran at Carrollton early this year and did well," said Kimple. "We're excited to see what we can do there at the State Meet. We are confident that we have a pretty good chance to win."
"We're a very confident team," added Harris. "We're not going to be over-confident or over-excited, but this team has worked very hard. We want to finish strong, especially for the seniors."