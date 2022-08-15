The Armuchee Lady Indians went on the road on Saturday and swept a doubleheader for a pair of wins over North Murray.
Armuchee (3-3) earned a 10-5 victory in Game 1 over the Lady Mountaineers and finished off the sweep with a 6-1 win in Game 2.
Leading the way offensively in Game 1 was the middle-of-the-lineup combo of Izzy Espy and Kelsey Wooten who combined for five hits and five RBIs. Espy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Wooten added two doubles and drove in three.
Emily McBurnett added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, Kirsten Conti doubled and drove in two, Kenzie Osborn went 3-or-5, Sara Harris had two hits and scored a run, Bryleigh Pulliam contributed two hits and Lani Holder had an RBI to round out the offensive totals for the Lady Indians.
Osborn also earned the win in the circle by pitching a complete game as she allowed five runs on 14 hits.
In the second game of the day, the strong pitching of Harris took center stage as she earned the win by pitching seven innings for the complete game and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out three. She also had three hits and a run scored at the plate in the leadoff spot.
McBurnett added two more hits for the day, including a triple, to go with an RBI and two runs scored, and Espy was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Wooten contributed two hits and an RBI, and Osborn was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Pulliam also drove in a run.
Armuchee was scheduled to visit Adairsville on Monday in another non-region test, and they will host Bowdon on Thursday at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep softball action:
Pepperell splits at Dalton Tournament
The Lady Dragons traveled to Heritage Point Park in Dalton on Friday to compete in a pair of games and came away with a split.
Pepperell (3-1) dropped a tough contest to Pace Academy 5-1 in the first game of the afternoon but bounced back to finish strong with a 5-2 win over Southeast Whitfield.
Against Pace Academy, the Lady Dragons were held to just four hits, coming from Chloe Stroud, Ansley Farmer, Cloey Mitchell and Caroline Morgan, and Stroud scored the only run.
Morgan took the loss in the circle despite solid work as she pitched five innings and gave up five runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three.
In the win over Southeast Whitfield, Pepperell trailed 2-1 going to the sixth but rallied for four runs in the inning to complete the comeback win.
Jolie Splendore led the way offensively in the leadoff spot with a homer, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Farmer added a double and an RBI, and Morgan Willingham and Riley Nelson each had a hit and an RBI as well. Morgan contributed a hit and scored a run.
Stroud got the win as she pitched six innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 11 and walking three.
Pepperell will play next on their home field on Tuesday when they host Rome in a non-region game starting at 5 p.m.