Armuchee opened its season with a pair of wins, and head coach Clint Decker reached a milestone in the process on Tuesday night during a tri-match at Rome.
The Lady Indians (2-0) defeated LFO in two sets 25-12, 25-18 in their opening match of the evening as the victory was Decker's 100th of his career. They then kept the momentum rolling by closing out the proceedings with a hard-fought win over Rome in three sets, winning the first 25-13, falling to the Lady Wolves in the second 25-13 and rallying to clinch it with a 15-5 advantage in the third.
Leading the way individually for Armuchee was Mallory Hulsey with 23 kills and seven aces. Bailey Tomlin also had a big night with 10 kills, 14 digs and two blocks, setter Caitlyn Poole contributed 34 assists, 15 digs and one block and defensive specialist Kyleigh Powell chipped in with 15 digs.
Host Rome (3-1) came away with a split in their home opener as they defeated LFO in two sets in their opening match before falling to Armuchee in the nightcap.
Armuchee will be on their home court on Thursday to take on Chattooga and Pepperell in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m. Rome will visit Model on Thursday to take on the host Lady Devils as well as Unity Christian in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep volleyball action on Thursday:
Lady Dragons sweep Rockmart, Cedartown
Pepperell earned a pair of wins on their home court on Thursday as they defeated Rockmart and Cedartown with both coming in three sets.
The Lady Dragons (3-1) rallied to defeat Rockmart in the opening match as they lost the first set 25-22 but came back to win the final two sets 25-12, 15-9. Pepperell then took down Cedartown in the final match as they opened with a 25-20 win in the first set, dropped the second set 25-23 and clinched the match with a 15-12 advantage in the decisive third set.
The Lady Dragons had several impressive individual performances, including Rhikkie Sapp compiling 16 kills and four blocks in the two wins. Gabi Smith added 11 kills, 21 digs and four aces, Allie Adams contributed 17 digs and six aces and Emma Kate Owen had eight kills, 11 assists, 13 digs and six aces.
Rounding out the individual totals for Pepperell was Ella Rhoades with six digs, four aces and three kills and Hannah Smith with 12 assists, five digs and four aces.
Pepperell will be on the road on Thursday at Armuchee to take on the host Lady Indians as well as Chattooga in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.