The Armuchee Lady Indians got a pair of victories on the road on Thursday night and with them clinched the top spot in the area standings and the right to host upcoming area tournament.
Armuchee (29-3, 6-0 in Area 7-A) traveled to Chattooga for a tri-match and came away with victories over Dalton Academy in two sets, 25-8, 25-2, and Chattooga in two sets, 25-18, 25-20. Armuchee now cannot be caught in the area standings in the regular season which means they will host its area tournament for the third straight season.
"Our girls knew what was at stake tonight, and we wanted to make sure we were able to clinch the No. 1 seed and be able to host the tournament again," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "We have faced Chattooga this season, but they have improved greatly and they really made us earn the win tonight. We got down by six in the second set, and you could feel the momentum slipping towards Chattooga, but our girls remained focused and played one point at a time. We tied it up at 14, and then never lost the lead again.
"We are excited to host the tournament again, but our girls are hungry to finish the tournament with a championship."
Armuchee has finished as area runners-up each of the last two seasons at the area tournament on its home court.
Leading the stats for Armuchee on Thursday was Mallory Hulsey with 32 kills. Bailey Tomlin added 10 kills and seven aces, and Cailyn Poole contributed 44 assists and seven aces.
Armuchee will be on the road on Monday to visit Cherokee County (Ala.) for a tri-match against Cherokee County and Ohatchee (Ala.). They will then wrap up the regular season by visiting Trion for their final two area matches against Trion and Coosa on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
The Area 7-A Tournament will be played Oct. 6-8 at Armuchee.
In other prep volleyball action on Thursday Coosa was swept in a tri-match at Adairsville, falling in two sets to both the host Lady Tigers and Dalton, and Rome dropped an area match at Allatoona in three sets.
Rome will next play on Monday when it visits King's Ridge Christian for a tri-match along with Fellowship Christian starting at 6 p.m., and Coosa will be at Trion on Tuesday along with Armuchee.