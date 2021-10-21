The Armuchee Lady Indians turned the page to the next portion of their season on Wednesday as they opened the Class A/AA Public State Tournament on their home court with an impressive effort.
Following narrowly missing out on an area crown last Saturday, Armuchee came back focused, motivated and improved as they controlled their first-round matchup against Banks County from the start and ran away with a victory in three straight sets to extend their season.
Armuchee (32-5) grabbed the momentum early on in Wednesday's match as they won the first set 25-12. They continued to control the action with a convincing 25-13 advantage in the second set, and closed things out by jumping out to a big lead in the third set and eventually closing out the proceedings with a 25-20 win that included several of the Lady Indians' younger players getting their first postseason experience late in the victory.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said his team didn't allow themselves to stay down very long after Saturday's area runner-up finish, and, instead, learned from it to put together a great performance in Wednesday's postseason contest.
"The last couple days we really focused on the things that cost us at the area tournament, which were passing and serving," said Decker. "We came out in the first set tonight and had zero serving errors and passed the ball very well. That was the difference not just in the first set tonight but in the match overall. I've told the girls so many times this year that if we are able to get our serves in, we can beat anyone we play."
The win advances Armuchee to the second round where they will visit Area 4-A/AA No. 1 seed Lamar County on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In Wednesday's match, Bailey Tomlin led the Lady Indians in kills with nine. Carlee Poole, who was recently named the Area Player of the Year for the second straight season, played a large role in the victory as well with 19 assists and 11 digs, and Aubrie Cordle contributed six aces and five kills.
Poole, one of three seniors for Armuchee, said she knew the team would bounce back quickly from Saturday and play great volleyball in the first round on Wednesday.
"We had a little film on (Banks County) so we knew we would be prepared for them, and we were excited to get back on the court and start the state tournament. "When you're a senior, you know that these state tournament matches could be your last so I gave it all I could, and I know my teammates did too.
"We're really happy to be moving on to the second round, and I think that this team can go all the way. We have the team that can win it all, and that's the way I want to finish my senior year is by winning a ring."
Decker echoed Poole's thoughts about his team getting a chance to extend their season, and he said he is glad such a great group gets to stay together for as long as they continue to win and advance.
"We're thrilled," said Decker. "We want to keep this thing going as long as possible. This is a special team, not just with how talented they are and what they can do on the court, but with just how much they love being around each other. To have the opportunity to practice and play another day is something we are not taking for granted."
In other postseason volleyball action from Wednesday:
Rome, Model, Pepperell eliminated in first round
It was a tough way to end things for three local teams on Wednesday as Rome, Model and Pepperell all saw their season come to an end with first-round losses in their respective state tournaments.
The Lady Wolves (24-14) battled a full five sets in an extremely tight match but were eventually outlasted by River Ridge in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament. After dropping the first two sets 25-22, 25-11, Rome rallied to even the match at 2-2 by taking the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-20 to force the decisive fifth set where River Ridge edged out a 15-13 advantage to extend their season.
Model (25-20) also didn't go down without a fight as they fell in four sets to Lake Oconee Academy in the opening round of the Class A/AA Public State Tournament. The Lady Devils dropped the first two sets 25-17, 25-23, but got some momentum back by winning the fourth set 25-14. Unfortunately, they weren't able to keep it going as Lake Oconee Academy closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth set.
Pepperell (13-28) saw their season end by losing in three sets at No. 1 seed Union County in the first round of the Class A/AA Public State Tournament as well, but the Lady Dragons didn't go away quietly. They lost the first set 25-21 in a back-and-forth sequence and continued to battle in the second set before Union County pulled away for a 25-18 advantage. The Lady Panthers then took control in the third set to close out the match with a 25-7 win.
Pepperell had several players contribute in the stat column, including Gabi Smith with 11 digs and five kills, Allie Adams with 10 assists and six digs, Montana Bowers with five digs and four assists, Katie Hennon with three kills, three digs and one block, Rhikkie Sapp with three kills and Emma Kate Owen with six digs.