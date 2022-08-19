The Armuchee Lady Indians continued their strong start to the season with pair of wins in a home tri-match on Thursday.
Armuchee (4-0) defeated Chattooga in the opening match of the night in two sets 25-12, 25-13 and followed that up by rallying from dropping the first set 25-23 to Pepperell to win the next two sets 25-16, 15-8 to claim the match and a two-victory sweep.
Mallory Hulsey led the way for Armuchee in the match against Chattooga with 12 kills and eight digs. Cailyn Poole contributed 16 assists, Aubrie Cordle had three kills and two aces and Kyleigh Powell added four digs. Jaslyn Edwards and Bailey Tomlin each recorded three digs.
Pepperell (4-2) defeated Chattooga in three sets in their first match on Thursday, winning the first 25-7, dropping the second 25-21 and rallying to clinch the victory in the decisive third set with a 15-12 advantage before going on to drop a tough three-set match against Armuchee.
In total in the two matches, the Lady Dragons' Allie Adams was one of the leaders in the stat column with 27 digs and eight aces. Rhikkie Sapp was strong at the net with 10 kills and seven blocks, Gabi Smith contributed eight kills and 18 digs and Ella Rhodes added 18 digs and six kills.
Rounding out the Pepperell individual stats were Emma Kate Owen with 18 digs and 11 assists and Hannah Smith with 11 assists, eight digs and six aces.
Both Armuchee and Pepperell will next compete in the Coosa Invitational at Coosa High on Saturday and follow that up by visiting Model on Monday for a four-team, round-robin match along with Coosa.
In other recent prep sports action:
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa sweeps home tri-match
The Lady Eagles earned a pair of wins on their home court on Thursday night as they defeated Cedartown and Trion in a tri-match.
Coosa (2-2) defeated Trion in their first match and followed that up with a three-set win over Cedartown. They won the first set over the Lady Bulldogs 25-16, dropped the second set 25-19 and rallied for a clinching 15-12 advantage in the decisive third set.
Coosa will host the Coosa Invitational on Saturday and travel to Model on Monday for a quad match against Floyd County goes Model, Armuchee and Pepperell starting at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bowdon 2, Armuchee 1
The Lady Indians suffered a close loss in non-region play at home on Thursday despite a strong outing from pitcher Sara Harris.
Harris tossed a complete game and allowed two unearned runs on five hits in the tough-luck loss.
Armuchee (3-5) took the lead early in the game with a run in the bottom of the first, but Bowdon rallied for one in the fourth and one more in the sixth to grab the lead and hold on from there.
Kelsey Wooten had a hit and drove in the lone run for the Lady Indians. Emily McBurnett contributed a triple, and Kirsten Conti had a double. Lani Holder had the only other hit for Armuchee.
The Lady Indians will be on the road on Monday when they take on Bowdon once again starting at 5 p.m.
Temple 6, Coosa 0
The Lady Eagles were held scoreless as they lost a non-region road contest on Thursday.
Abby Jacobs pitched six innings for Coosa (2-1) and gave up six runs (all unearned) on six hits while striking out seven. She also had the only hit in the Lady Eagles' lineup.
Temple scored four runs in the first inning to take control of the game early and added single insurance runs in the fifth and sixth.
Coosa will visit Trion for their next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.