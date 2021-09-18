It was a great night in Armuchee as the Indians continued their best start to a season since 2009 while it was a little tougher results on the road for Rome as they lost a close one in their region opener.
Here are some details on each game:
Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14
The Indians found themselves down at the half by a touchdown, but showing the same fight they have through the first few weeks of the season, they found a way to rally and remain unbeaten thanks to some strong defense and clutch offensive drives down the stretch.
Armuchee (3-0) trailed 14-7 at the half but shut down the visiting Raiders from there, and the offense came through with some do-or-die type drives. Indian’s running back Alex Wright scored to even the game in the third quarter 14-14 to set up a dramatic fourth.
Grayson Perry booted a 34-yard field goal midway through the final quarter to put Armuchee ahead for good, and then Wright scored again on a 13-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes to go to seal the victory.
Perry went 3-for-3 on extra points in the contest, including converting one on the opening score of the game that came in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Chandler DeSanto to Jefferson House.
Jordan Trevino had the two touchdowns for Southeast Whitfield (1-4) as well as a two-point conversion.
The Indians will try to keep their great start to 2021 going next Friday when they are back home to host Weaver (Ala.) with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
South Paulding 34, Rome 32
The Wolves had one final chance with a drive that went deep into South Paulding territory, but the would-be winning field goal attempt was unsuccessful with less than a minute left as Rome dropped their Region 5-AAAAAA opener on the road.
It was a back-and-forth game all night as Rome (2-2, 0-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) and South Paulding traded scores and the lead several times. The Wolves trailed 34-26 early in the fourth quarter but got a 35-yard touchdown pass from Reece Fountain to Martel High with 4:26 remaining to pull within a score at 34-32. It was one of three touchdown passes Fountain had on Friday.
Rome held a slim 20-19 lead at the half after a 20-yard touchdown pass from Fountain to Height with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. Previous scores in the first half for the Wolves came on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Fountain to Bryson Hill midway through the first quarter and a two-yard touchdown run by Darius Smith early in the second quarter.
South Paulding (3-1, 1-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA) took the lead in the third quarter on a short field goal and never trailed again as they added touchdowns on a 10-yard run by Kasen Weisman midway through the third and another on a three-yard pass from Weisman to Alex Watkins early in the fourth to put them up by eight.
Rome pulled within a score at 28-26 in the third on a 15-yard touchdown run by Hill before South Paulding pushed their lead back out on Weisman’s TD pass to Watkins early in the fourth.
South Paulding first-half scores came on 64-yard and 14-yard touchdown passes by Weisman to Josiah Harris and Brendan Gates, respectively, as well as a seven-yard TD run by Jamarion Wilcox.
Rome will look to bounce back next week but have another tough assignment ahead of them when they host Carrollton at Barron Stadium at 7:30 p.m.