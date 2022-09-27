Armuchee traveled west to Alabama for a tri-match on Monday and came away with a split, beating host Cherokee County (Ala.) and falling to Ohatchee (Ala.).
The Lady Indians (30-4) started the afternoon with a hard-fought win in three sets over Cherokee County as they won the first set 25-18, lost the second set 25-9 and clinched the match with a 15-9 advantage in the third.
In its final battle of the night, Armuchee struggled against a strong Ohatchee team, falling in two sets, 25-8, 25-15.
"We didn't play our best, but both teams we faced were very good and it was good for us to see that level of competition before the area tournament and playoffs," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker.
Leading the Lady Indians on Monday was Bailey Tomlin with 13 kills, nine digs and two aces. Mallory Hulsey added 14 kills and six digs.
Armuchee was on the road again on Tuesday for an area tri-match at Trion to take on the host Lady Bulldogs and Coosa. They will have a little more than a week off after that match before hosting the Area 7-A Tournament starting on Thursday, Oct. 6.
In other prep volleyball action from Monday, Model swept a home tri-match as it defeated Woodland in two sets (25-21, 26-24) in the opening match and battled for a three-set win (19-25, 25-22, 16-14) over Darlington to close out the evening.
Model was scheduled to visit Gordon Central on Tuesday and will travel to Calhoun on Thursday for a tri-match against Trion and Calhoun starting at 6 p.m.
Darlington will be at Pepperell on Thursday for a tri-match against area foes Pepperell and Chattooga starting at 5 p.m.