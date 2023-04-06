The Armuchee Indians battled for five runs late to earn a 9-7 win over Trion on the road on Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader to secure a split for the day and a win overall in the important region series.
Armuchee (13-10, 7-5 7-A Division I) scored two runs in the sixth to break a 4-4 tie in the second game and then added three in the seventh before holding off a Trion rally attempt in the bottom half of the inning.
The win came after the Indians dropped the first game on Wednesday 15-7 to the host Bulldogs. The two teams played at Armuchee on Tuesday with the home team winning 11-1.
In Armuchee's win late Wednesday night Ethan Campbell and Luke Lively led the way at the plate as Campbell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Lively had a pair of hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Skyler Thurston also had a double among two hits with an RBI and Jaiden Bunch had a double among two hits with a run scored.
Blake Mathis, Blaine Ragland and Jack Rogers all contributed a hit and an RBI, and Chandler Desanto also had a hit, a walk and scored two runs. Marcus Harris reached base on two hit-by-pitches and a walk and scored a run.
Mathis earned the win on the mound by pitching two innings and allowing three runs on no hits with a walk. Campbell pitched four innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks, and Ragland tossed one inning and gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
In the first game on Wednesday, Armuchee fell behind 11-0 after three innings but rallied for seven runs in the fourth to get back in the game. Trion answered with four in the fifth to put the contest away.
Lively had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs to lead the bats, and Mathis contributed a hit and two RBIs. Thurston added a hit and an RBI, and Harris and Rogers each drove in a run. Campbell also had a hit and scored a run.
The Indians used six pitchers in the first game, including Desanto, Lively, Jackson Coonley, Braxton Honea, Lance Kerr and Evan Hayes.
Armuchee will look to keep its recent momentum going when it opens up another big three-game region series on Tuesday by hosting Pepperell at 5:30 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Wednesday:
Darlington 15, Chattooga 0
The Tigers continued its recent dominance of region opponents with a run-rule shortened win at Chattooga on Wednesday.
Several players had big days at the plate for Darlington (14-10, 9-5 7-A Division I), including Thomas Bethel who had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with six RBIs. Slade Clevenger added a pair of doubles and two runs scored, and Logan Floyd went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Hill Shropshire was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Bagley Larry chipped in with a hit and three RBIs. Talan Shirey added a hit, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Floyd got the win on the mound by pitching four innings and not allowing a run on just one hit with two strikeouts. Clevenger pitched an inning of scoreless, hitless relief and struck out one.
The Tigers looked to complete the three-game sweep back at home on Thursday. They will open another region series on Tuesday by visiting Coosa at 5:30 p.m.
Pepperell 20, Dade County 3
The Dragons score early and often in a mercy-rule shortened win in three innings on the road on Wednesday.
Pepperell (16-6, 9-2 7-A Division I) scored 11 runs in the top of the first to set the tone and then added six in the second and three in the third. JP Kilgo had a huge offensive day with three hits, including a grand slam and a double, to go with six RBIs and two runs scored.
Layton Sanford came through with a 3-for-3 effort with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored, and Kaleb Davis had a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Ryan Ely also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, and Madoc Garcia and Cade Middleton each had a hit and an RBI. Hunter Godfrey and Sam Ross both had an RBI, and Will York added a hit and scored two runs.
Ely earned the win by pitching two innings and allowing three unearned runs on three hits with one strikeout. Kilgo came in to pitch one inning of scoreless relief and gave up one hit while striking out one.
Pepperell will host Dade County on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the series.