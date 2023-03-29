Armuchee opened a crucial three-game region series with a big 9-3 win on Tuesday at Coosa.
The Indians (10-8, 4-3 7-A Division I) broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fifth to take the lead. After Coosa had pulled within one in the bottom of the sixth, Armuchee put together a huge seventh, scoring five runs to pull away and hold on against its Floyd County rival.
Jack Rogers earned the win for the Indians by pitching six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with 12 strikeouts. Ethan Campbell came in to work a scoreless seventh as he allowed one hit and struck out one.
At the plate Blake Mathis and Skyler Thurston led Armuchee with two hits and an RBI apiece. Mathis had two doubles and drew a walk, and Thurston had a double among his two knocks and scored two runs.
Chandler Desanto also had a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Indians, and Blaine Ragland contributed a hit and drove in two runs. Luke Lively accounted for two RBIs as well.
Trent Cantrell had a double, an RBI and a run scored while Pacey Smith had two hits and an RBI for Coosa (8-11, 5-5). Colton McBurnett also had two hits, and Hayden McBurnett contributed a hit and an RBI.
Andrew Earwood got the loss for the Eagles after pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Hayden McBurnett pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout and two walks.
The two teams will continue the series on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Armuchee.
Darlington 14, Dade County 0
The Tigers made short work of Dade County on Tuesday, earning a run-rule shortened region win on the road.
Darlington (10-10, 5-5 7-A Division I) had contributions from up and down the lineup led by Logan Floyd's 4-for-4 day with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Slade Clevenger added three hits with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Talan Shirey had two hits with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bagley Larry chipped in with a pair of hits and two RBIs, and Ashton Albers had a triple among two hits with an RBI. Tommy Bethel added a triple and scored three runs, and Grey Fricks had a hit and an RBI as well.
On the mound Hill Shropshire got the win for the Tigers by pitching four innings and allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Shirey pitched the final frame and didn't allow a hit or a run.
The three-game series continues between the two teams when Darlington hosts the Wolverines on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Pepperell 6, Haralson County 1
The Dragons earned a non-region home win on Tuesday thanks to timely hitting and strong pitching.
Pepperell (13-6) scored two runs in the second and one in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. After Haralson County tallied a run in the top of the fifth, the Dragons added three more insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Layton Sanford got the win after pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. Ryan Ely tossed the final two innings and didn't give up a run while allowing two hits and striking out three.
Will York had a big day offensively with two doubles and three RBIs, and JP Kilgo was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Hunter Godfrey also had a double and drove in a run, and Kaleb Davis was 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot. Sanford added a hit and scored a run.
Pepperell will visit Social Circle on Friday at 5:55 p.m. for another non-region test.
Etowah 11, Rome 1
The Wolves suffered a loss in five innings to open a three-game region series on the road on Tuesday.
Rome (11-8, 4-6 6-AAAAAA) scored a run in the top of the first to take a quick lead, but Etowah responded with two in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the third. The Eagles ended the game with seven in the fifth to force the mercy rule.
Braxton Wade had a hit and an RBI, and Bryson Thacker had a hit and scored a run for the Wolves, who will host Etowah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader to close out the series.