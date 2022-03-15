Armuchee baseball started off their Region 6-A Public schedule on Monday with a solid 9-7 win on the road at Bowdon in a back-and-forth game.
The Indians (6-5, 1-0 in 6-A Public) scored two runs in the top of the first before Bowdon rallied for two of their own in the bottom half to tie it. After retaking the lead with two in the top of the third, Armuchee added two insurance runs to make it 6-3 in the fourth. The Red Devils rallied to within one with two runs in the fifth, but Armuchee scored three in the seventh to create some cushion on the scoreboard and held on from there.
Leading the offense for Armuchee was Chandler Desanto with three hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Lively also had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Blake Mathis added a double and an RBI, Ethan Campbell had two hits and two runs scored and Jaiden Bunch chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Jack Rogers earned the win on the mound by pitching six innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out 11. Campbell came on in the seventh to get the save as he gave up two runs on six hits.
Armuchee is back at home on Thursday to continue the series with Bowdon at 5 p.m. They will then visit Bowdon again on Friday at 5:55 p.m. to complete the series.
In other recent prep sports action:
BASEBALL
Coosa sweeps doubleheader
The Eagles moved to 5-0 in region play on Monday as they defeated Dade County in both games of a doubleheader by 4-2 and 9-0 scores.
Coosa (9-3, 5-0 in 7-AA) was led in Game 1 by a complete-game effort on the mound by Cody King to earn the win. He went seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) while striking out 10.
At the plate in the first game Andrew Holt had two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Ryan Smith contributed a hit and two RBIs, Hayden McBurnett had a hit and an RBI and Andrew Earwood also had a hit and a run scored.
In the second game on Monday, Gavin East, Pacey Smith and Ashton Williams all had two hits and two RBIs to pace the offense. Earwood had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored, Holt contributed a hit and an RBI and McBurnett also drove in a run.
Trent Cantrell pitched five innings to earn the win for Coosa and struck out eight.
The Eagles are back home on Friday to host Dade County at 5 p.m. to wrap up the series.
TENNIS
Model sweeps Pepperell to open region play
The Model girls and boys teams each earned wins over Pepperell on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Devils (6-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) won by a 4-1 score with singles wins from Tori Calvert (No. 1) and Ambria Ludwig (No. 3) and doubles wins from the team of Bella Peed and Amara Howard (No. 1) and the team of Morgan Wood and Nora Stone (No. 2).
Pepperell's point came from Cate Branton who won at No. 2 singles.
On the boys side, Model (7-0, 1-0) won 5-0. Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Sam Rutland (No. 3) got wins in singles action and the teams of Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon (No. 1) and Daniel Veillon and Luke Tanner (No. 2) swept the doubles lines.
Model was back on the court on Tuesday to host Chattooga and will square off with Coosa on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.