Armuchee's Olivia Moses has been a consistent force for the Lady Indians over the last few years, and her accomplishment on Tuesday night proved that in a big way.
Moses passes the 1,000-point mark for her career on Tuesday in the Lady Indians' narrow 51-47 region loss at Gordon Lee as she scored 16 points to lead the team, including seven in the final quarter.
"Olivia is a very talented player," said Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp. "On Tuesday she joined the elite 1,000-point club. Olivia set this goal early on and has worked really hard to use the talents she is blessed with to accomplish this. We are all so proud of her and thankful for all of her contributions to our program over the last four years. It has been a pleasure to witness every point that she has put on the board for the Tribe."
The Lady Indians (8-15, 5-6 in 6-A Public) held the lead for much of the night as they were up 15-8 after one quarter, 28-24 at the half and 34-30 after three quarters. But Gordon Lee finished the game strong, outscoring visiting Armuchee 21-13 in the fourth to rally for the win.
Along with Moses, Bailey Tomlin also finished in double figures for Armuchee with 13 points. Jaslyn Edwards and Ivey Whitaker each scored six.
The Lady Indians will close out the regular season on Friday when they host Drew Charter at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday night:
Darlington boys 81, North Cobb Christian 56
The Tigers put together one of their most complete performances of the season on Tuesday night as they thoroughly defeated a highly-ranked North Cobb Christian team.
Darlington (16-6, 5-3 in 7-A Private) had a big second quarter to build a 42-26 halftime lead and continued the momentum in the second half, outscoring visiting North Cobb Christian 20-11 in the third and 19-16 in the fourth.
The Tigers were led by Patrick Shelley with a game-high 23 points. Braden Bell added 17, including hitting five 3-pointers, Szymon Paluch scored 12 and DJ Johnson was the fourth Darlington scorer in double figures with 10.
Darlington will be on the road on Friday to visit Excel Christian for a region matchup starting at 7 p.m.
Darlington girls 51, North Cobb Christian 24
The Lady Tigers took control early on and gradually increased their lead throughout the game for a region home win on Tuesday.
Darlington (18-4, 5-2 in 7-A Private) led 14-3 after one quarter and then 21-9 at the half thanks to a dominant defensive first half. They continued to make things hard on North Cobb Christian's offense in the third, limiting them to just five points in the period as the Lady Tigers increased their lead to 32-14 going to the fourth.
Three players finished in double figures in scoring for Darlington with JyJy Johnson leading the trio with 16 points. Emmaline Ratledge added 15 and Sarah Tunnell scored 10.
The Lady Tigers will be back on the court on Saturday when they visit Pickens for a non-region test at 2:30 p.m.
Gordon Lee boys 57, Armuchee 51
The Indians saw a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter slip away down the stretch as they suffered a tough region loss on the road on Tuesday.
Armuchee (9-17, 7-9 in 6-A Public) looked to be headed for a win, but Gordon Lee continued to battle and cut the deficit to three with under three minutes to play. Indians leading scorer Malik Drinic fouled out late in the game, and his team couldn't seem to get anything going offensively after that according to head coach Clint Decker.
"We have to cut our turnovers down to give us a shot to win close games," said Decker. "We told the guys at this point in the season games are won on the margins, and the margin for error when playing a good team is very small. We still feel like we are getting better each game, and hopefully we can finish this week strong."
Trenton Cothran was the top scorer for Armuchee on Tuesday with 17 points, including four 3s. Drinic added 14, and Jordan Joyce scored 11.
The Indians were back on the court on Wednesday to take on BEST Academy, and they close out the regular season on Friday by hosting Drew Carter at 7:30 p.m.