The opening night of the Area 6-A/AA Public Tournament was held on Thursday at Armuchee, and three local teams took a big step toward their goal of winning an area championship and clinching a state tournament berth.
The trio of Armuchee, Model and Pepperell all came away with victories in their opening matches of the tournament to move forward in the bracket one step closer to the finals.
Tournament host and top seed Armuchee (29-3) had a bit of a battle in their match on Thursday but were able to pull out a three-set win over Temple. The Lady Indians won the first set 25-16 before Temple battled back to take the second set 27-25. Armuchee dominated the third set, however, to the tune of 15-4 to clinch the victory and move on to the next round.
The Lady Indians were led by Aubrie Cordle with seven kills and two blocks, and Carlee Poole also contributed 17 assists.
Armuchee's win sets up a matchup with Pepperell on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the winner moving on to the semifinals after the Lady Dragons (13-25) swept Haralson County in two sets in their opening matchup on Thursday.
Pepperell, the No. 4 seed won the first set over the Lady Rebels 25-17 and then closed out the match by taking the second set 25-20. Contributing in the stat column for the Lady Dragons were Montana Bowers with seven digs, two aces and one assist, Rhikkie Sapp with four kills, Ella Rhodes with three kils, one block and one ace, Allie Adams with nine assists, three digs and one kill, Gabi Smith with three kills, three digs and one ace, Emma Kate Owen with four digs, Whitley Mathis with two digs, Tiyah Ragland with one kill and one dig and Katie Hennon with one block.
The Model Lady Devils were also winners in their first area tournament match as they outlasted Coosa in three sets. Model (23-16) won the first set 25-10 before Coosa (7-28) rallied to take the second set 25-22. The Lady Devils closed it out in the third with a 15-11 advantage.
"Coosa put up a good battle in the second and third sets," said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. "They came alive, and it took us longer to wake up in the second set. We pushed through some adversity and bad passes, but ultimately made it count when needed."
Stat leaders for Model were Halle Williams with seven kills, Larsen Johnson with 12 digs and seven kills, Morgan Wood with 12 digs, Tinley Sprayberry eight assists and three aces and Rachel Burkhalter with six assists.
The win pushes No. 3-seed Model forward into the next round where they will face off with No. 2-seed Bremen on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in a battle of Lady Blue Devils. Bremen defeated Callaway earlier on Thursday.
Coosa drops into the loser's bracket where they will take on Heard County in an elimination match at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Haralson County and Temple will also battle in an elimination match on Saturday at 8 a.m.