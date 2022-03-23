The Armuchee and Model girls soccer teams each went on the road on Tuesday and each came away with important victories to stay unbeaten in region play.
The Lady Indians traveled to Drew Charter where they won 3-0 while the Lady Devils pulled out a hard-earned victory over Gordon Central 1-0.
Armuchee (8-2, 4-0 in 6-A Public) built a 2-0 lead at the half thanks to an unassisted goal from Malone Christen followed by a goal from Marissa Kimple late in the half off an assist from Christen. The Lady Indians added their third goal when Kimple scored on a one-touch shot off a nice pass from Erene Castro for the assist.
The Armuchee defense was solid in the win as well as they limited Drew Charter to just four shots on goal, and goalkeeper Delaney Steen recorded two saves. The Lady Indians outshot Drew Charters 12-4.
For Model (11-0, 8-0 in 7-AA) a freshman stepped into the starring role on Tuesday as Jenny "Jelly" Giles scored her first varsity goal which proved to be the game winner. Briley Sims provided the assist.
The defensive effort and goalkeeping duo of Emma Couch and Ryli Howe were huge as well for the Lady Devils to record the shutout. Howe provided a lead-preserving save in the contest after Gordon Central was awarded a penalty kick.
Model returns to their home field on Thursday where they will square off with Gordon Central once again with the game starting at 5 p.m.
Armuchee also has a huge region home matchup on Thursday as they host 6-A Public foe Atlanta Classical Academy at 6 p.m. in a battle of the top two teams in the region standings.
In other prep sports action from Tuesday:
TENNIS
Model girls, boys sweep by Fannin County
Both Model tennis teams made short work of Fannin County on Tuesday as they dominated play at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College for region victories.
The Lady Devils (10-2, 6-0 in 7-AA) won 5-0 sweeping all five lines in two sets. In singles play, Tori Calvert (No. 1), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Ambria Ludwig (No. 3) earned victories while the doubles teams of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden (No. 1) and Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 2) came out on top as well.
On the boys side, Model (11-0, 6-0 in 7-AA) also won 5-0, earning wins at all five lines in two sets as well. Teller Abdou (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 3) and Sam Rutland (No. 3) all got singles wins and the teams of JD Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon (No. 2) dominated doubles action.
Model is back at home at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Thursday to host Trion at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Christian Heritage 9, Darlington 3
The Tigers fell behind thanks in large part to a big third inning by Christian Heritage and couldn't make up enough ground to get back into the game in a region home loss on Tuesday.
Darlington (5-8, 0-3 in 7-A Private) saw the visiting Lions grab momentum with two runs in the top of the second and then explode for seven runs in the third to go up 9-0. The Tigers rallied for two in the third and one in the seventh but couldn't get any closer against strong Christian Heritage pitching.
Leading the offensive output for Darlington was Talan Shirey with a 3-for-4 day, one RBI and one run scored. Thomas Bethel also had two hits and two runs scored, Logan Floyd drove in a run on a sac fly and Thomas Norris and Hill Shropshire each had a hit as well.
Caleb Butler got the start on the mound for the Tigers and wen the first two-plus innings before being lifted in the third. Shropshire came in to provide relief and went four innings, allowing two runs (both unearned) on three hits while striking out five. Norris also pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he didn't allow a hit.
"One of those nights where you want your hitters to pick up our pitchers," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "We put the ball in play but could not find a hole to make any damage. They brought a good team that swung the bat and pitched well. As we've preached in the past, we can't give up the big inning. We felt there was still some fight in us, but in the end, we couldn't muster up enough to pick away at that big of a lead. Hill did a great job holding them a bay with Norris having a good outing as well."
Darlington will be at home again on Friday when they host non-region foe Model at 4 p.m.