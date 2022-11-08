A pair of local teams put on near-perfect performances on Saturday, and their reward was first-place championship trophies.
The Armuchee Lady Indians won the Area 4-A Championship at Ola High School while the Model Lady Devils claimed the Region 7-AA Championship at Putnam County High School.
Armuchee is coached by Kelli Stamey and Jennifer Dougherty and team members include Desiree Espy, Olivia Dorsey, Makayla Tenney, Mattie Buchanan, Gracie Buchanan, Peyton Falk, Kileigh Barcomb, Maggie Dillard, Morgan Brown, Emily Brookshire, Abbie Carson, Bayleigh Hughes, Jordan Dorsey, Amelia Hamilton, Payton Burger, Allie Mae Hutson and Jesse Moore.
Model is coached by Kelly Dooley and Samantha Mendence and team members include Kinsley Pope, Zoey Franklin, Mallory Waters, Carden Orr, Kadance Wilson, Anna Carpenter, Ashtin Keefe, Natalie Patterson, Claire Littlejohn, Gracie Ayers, Kilee Gentry, Ellie Grace Carver, Gracie Pinkard, Lillie Clair Espy and Maddie Wells.
Pepperell took second place behind Armuchee at the Area 4-A competition, and Coosa was third. All three of those teams will compete at the Class A State Championship on Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
Model will compete at the Class AA State Championship on Friday at the Macon Centreplex.