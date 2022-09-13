Multiple local teams took the trip to Carrollton to get a sneak peek of the state championship course on Saturday, and the Armuchee boys and girls teams led the results of that contingent.
The Indians finished atop the standings in the boys small school division with a score of 57 thanks to several impressive individual finishes while the Armuchee girls were led by Shelby Green and Marissa Kimple who crossed the finish line first and second, respectively, to help the Lady Indians to a seventh-place team finish.
For the Armuchee boys Trace Harris was the top individual finisher in fifth with a time of 17:57.57 and teammate Ben Owens was just behind in sixth with a 17:59.63.
Rounding out the Indians' scoring finishers were Landon England (12th, 18:33.54), Sam Lindley (13th, 18:36.21) and Matthew Campbell (26th, 19:23.17).
In the girls' race, Green had the top time with a 19:29.21 and Kimple finished in second with a 19:48.31. Completing the Lady Indians' team score of 169 was Sophie Thacker (47th, 25:30.65), Grace Fellows (48th, 25:31.72) and Alejandra Aldana (100th, 27:18.69).
The Coosa girls competed in the championship division and finished 24th as a team as they were led by Sophia Cook with a fifth-place individual time of 19:56.63. Alisha Cook was the next highest Lady Eagles' finisher in 32nd with a 21:38.48.
The Coosa boys took 29th as a team in the championship division as their top finisher was Jesse Holcomb in 167th with a 20:14.03. Ezra Guerrero finished 167th with a 20:32.00.
The Model boys also ran in the championship division and came in 24th as a team led by Simon Schabort's individual seventh-place finish with his time of 16:35.09. Owen Fincher was next up in 101st with a 19:00.09.
The Model Lady Devils ran in the small schools division and didn't record a team score but were led by Sydney Sutton's 21st-place individual time of 23:49.07 and Natalie Long's 45th-place individual time of 25:26.09.
The Pepperell boys were 34th in the team standings in the small school division as they were led by Marcos Maldonado who finished 92nd individually with a time of 20:49.80. The Lady Dragons didn't have a full team score in the small school division, but their top finisher was Olivia Edwards in 82nd with a 26:46.67.
Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell will all next compete in the Armuchee Trail Run at Armuchee High on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.