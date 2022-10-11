The Armuchee Lady Indians and Rome Wolves were the top two team finishers to each claim the Rome All-Area Meet title on Saturday at Armuchee High.
The Lady Indians finished with a score of 41 points to take the top spot ahead of Rome (50) and Coosa (90) in the top three. Gordon Central (121), Model (123) and Pepperell (169) rounded out the girls team standings.
On the boys' side, it was Rome with several impressive performances to score a 28 and finish atop the team standings ahead of Armuchee (41). Model (73), Coosa (135), Gordon Central (191) and Pepperell (213) completed the team results.
The Armuchee girls were led by Shelby Green and Marissa Kimple who crossed the finish line first and second with times of 18:14.00 and 18:31.50, respectively. Completing the team score were Sophie Thacker (ninth, 22:13.10), Grace Fellows (14th, 23:27.90) and Caroline Fletcher (15th, 23:30.50).
The Rome Lady Wolves' top finishers were Emma Lindanmayer (fourth, 20:27.10) and Corinne Zumbrunn (fifth, 20:52.20). Behind them for the team score were Addie Cordle (10th, 22:16.40), Lynda Arroyo (23:14.20) and Lizvel Espino (18th, 24:32.30).
The Coosa girls' top individual performance came from Sophia Cook who placed third with a time of 18:43.50. Alishia Cook was next up in sixth with a 21:01.90.
The Model Lady Devils got an 11th-place finish from Natalie Long with a 22:20.00. Morgan Wood (22nd, 25:18.00) and Miriam Burnes (23rd, 25:18.30) were the next highest finishers.
Olivia Edwards had the top finish for the Pepperell girls in 20th with a time of 25:09.30.
The Unity Lady Lions didn't record a team score but had a pair of top-10 finishers with Gabriela Creel taking seventh (21:05.90) and Andrea Creel right behind in eighth (21:07.20).
The Rome boys got a first-place finish from Tucker Wright with a time of 16:12.80 as he narrowly edged out Model's Simon Schabort in an individual race to the line.
The Wolves' team score was completed by fellow top-five finishers John Glick (third, 16:57.50), Jonah Campbell (fourth, 17:23.80) and Bo Bushnell (fifth, 17:28.20) as well as Andy Martinez in 15th with an 18.26.30.
Armuchee's Sam Lindley paced his team with a sixth-place finish and time of 17:31.60. He was followed by teammates Landon England (seventh, 17:34.70), Matthew Campbell (eighth, 17:35.10), Ben Owens (ninth, 17:40.30) and Trace Harris (11th, 18:00.10).
Following Schabort's second-place time of 16:13.00, Model's Eli Moon was next up individually in 10th with a 17:42.40. Owen Fincher (14th, 18:07.40), Thomas Goggans (22nd, 19:05.60) and Elijah Marshall (22nd, 19:09.50) rounded out the team score.
Jesse Holcomb was Coosa's top individual finisher on the boys side in 17th with an 18:33.50. Teammate Kaiden Palmer was next up in 23rd with a 19:06.10.
Tripp Hampton was the highest individual finisher for the Pepperell boys in 39th with a 23:18.70.
Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell and Unity Christian will all next compete in the Floyd County Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 18 starting at 4:30 p.m. at Georgia Highlands College.
The next competition on the schedule for Rome will be the Region 6-AAAAAA Meet at Boling Park in Canton on Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m.