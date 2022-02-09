The Armuchee girls and Rome boys each picked up non-region victories on Tuesday night in early-season action.
Here are the details on each of the games:
Armuchee girls 5, Temple 1
The Lady Indians got a hat trick from Malone Christen and strong defense to lead the way to a solid road win on Tuesday.
Christen scored the game's first two goals in the 11th minute and 17th minute. Marissa Kimple, who assisted on the second Christen goal, scored the team's third of the game in the 26th minute, and Armuchee (2-1) got a goal from Erene Castro late in the first half to take a 4-0 lead going to the break.
Christen scored her third goal in the 59th minute to complete the hat trick on an assist from Destiny Castro. Temple scored a late goal to break up the shutout.
Armuchee dominated the attack and outshot the host Lady Tigers 20-6 in the game. Lady Indians' goalkeeper Delaney Steen had four saves.
"I am proud of the way we passed the ball and looked to play our teammates into scoring position," said Armuchee head coach Don Bettler. "This is a team that is close to each other. They play for each other. That is fun to see."
Armuchee is on the road on Friday to take on Adairsville for another non-region test starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rome boys 5, Calhoun 0
The Wolves defended its home field on Tuesday at Barron Stadium for a dominant non-region victory over Calhoun.
Rome (3-0) was led by Victor Valencia with three goals for the hat trick. Gonzalo Lemus and Steven Paredez also scored a goal apiece.
"The players dominated the game working together and pushing the opponent," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "The player of the game was senior Ivan Vasquez. He controlled the midfield and also created many opportunities to score when we were attacking."
Rome will be back at home on Thursday when they host Cartersville at 7:30 p.m. for another non-region contest.