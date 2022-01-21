The Armuchee Lady Indians came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders as they turned a close lead at halftime into a double-digit advantage at the end of the third quarter and held strong from there for a 64-26 region win at Bowdon on Friday night.
Armuchee (6-12, 3-3 in 6-A Public) led 19-15 at the break but completely dominated the third quarter as they outscored the host Lady Devils 23-5 in the period to grab control of the game. They then put the exclamation point on the victory by outscoring Bowdon 22-6 in the fourth.
The Lady Indians were led by a pair of double-double performances as Olivia Moses had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Chloe Shaw had 12 points and 17 rebounds. Maggie Duke was the third Armuchee scorer in double figures with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Sophie Thacker added six points.
Armuchee is back on the road on Tuesday for another region contest when they visit Trion at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Friday:
Darlington boys 65, Walker 45
The Tigers got big contributions from several players as they earned an impressive region win on their home court on Friday.
Darlington (14-4, 3-2 in 7-A Private) was led by D’Marion Floyd with 20 points. Szymon Paluch, DJ Johnson and Asa Shepard all scored nine with Johnson adding seven rebounds, and Patrick Shelley had eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
The Tigers will be on the road on Tuesday to visit Mt. Paran Christian for another region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Rome boys 73, Douglas County 44
The Wolves bounced back from a tough loss on Tuesday with a thorough victory in region play at home on Friday night.
Rome (13-6, 7-2 in 5-AAAAAA) broke open a close game in the second quarter as they turned a 19-13 lead after one quarter into a 38-23 at the half. They didn’t let up in the second half as they outscored Douglas County 16-11 in the third and 19-10 in the fourth.
The Wolves were led by Jay’Quan Nelson with 27 points, including four 3s. Braxton Wade knocked down five 3s on his way to 19 points, and Martel Hight added eight points.
Rome is on the road on Tuesday to visit Dalton for another region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Rome girls 54, Douglas County 37
The Lady Wolves turned it around after a slow start in the first quarter and held the momentum from there as they pulled away for their 12th straight win.
Rome (14-3, 8-1 in 5-AAAAAA) trailed visiting Douglas County 14-12 after one quarter but bounced back to take a 27-20 lead into the half. They further extended their lead to 39-28 after three quarters and finished things off with a 15-9 advantage in the final period.
NeNe Adams was the Lady Wolves’ top scorer with 19 points.
Rome will visit Dalton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a crucial region matchup.
Chattooga girls 49, Pepperell 43
The Lady Dragons couldn’t overcome a slow start and several costly turnovers as they fell at home in 7-AA action on Friday.
Pepperell (11-6, 4-3 in 7-AA) trailed 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at the half. They kept battling in the final two quarters to get within striking distance, but Chattooga made enough plays down the stretch to hold them off for the victory.
The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by Morgan Willingham with 17 points, including four 3s. Gabi Smith was also in double figures with 12 points.
Chattooga’s top scorer was Makiya Parrish with 13 points. Neveah Morgan added 12, and Sada Williamson scored 11.
Pepperell will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Dade County at 6 p.m. in another 7-AA showdown.