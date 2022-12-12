The Armuchee boys and girls put together back-to-back strong performances on Friday night in a region sweep at home over Floyd County rival Pepperell.
Here are the details on those two games and several more from over the weekend:
Armuchee boys 54, Pepperell 40
The Indians had three players finish with double-doubles to lead the way to a region win over Pepperell on Friday night.
Armuchee (2-3, 2-1 7-A Division I) built a solid lead as Trenton Cothran put up big numbers with 23 points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals. Jordan Joyce contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jacob Seagraves had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The top scorer for Pepperell (1-4, 0-3) was DJ Rogers with 13 points. Gage Owens was also in double figures with 10 points, and Alex Rhoades pulled down nine rebounds.
The Indians are back at home on Tuesday to host Coosa for another big region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m. while Pepperell returns home to host Trion at 7:30 p.m. in a region contest of its own.
Armuchee girls 55, Pepperell 40
The Lady Indians had all the momentum early in the game to build a big lead and coast to a victory in region play over their Floyd County rival.
Armuchee (4-3, 3-0 7-A Division I) came out of the gates hot on Friday to build a 17-8 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 32-13 at the half. They then erased any hopes of a Lady Dragons' comeback by outscoring them 14-6 in the third.
Jaslyn Edwards had the top scoring total for the Lady Indians with 17 points, 10 coming in the first half. Bailey Tomlin added nine, and Ivey Whitaker scored seven.
Pepperell (6-2, 1-2) was led by Morgan Willingham with 16 points, and Aysia Day was also in double figures with 10. Gab Smith scored eight.
Armuchee will look to defend its home court again on Tuesday when it welcomes Coosa for another region matchup at 6 p.m. Pepperell is back home to take on Trion at 6 p.m.
Darlington boys 76, Coosa 26
The Tigers took control early and never looked back in a dominant home win in region play on Friday night.
Darlington (3-1, 3-0 7-A Division I) had a trio of scorers in double figures led by Jack Bell with 13 points. Joseph Womack added 11 points, and Mackay Rush scored 10. Charlie Shaw contributed eight points and seven rebounds, D'Marion Floyd scored eight, and Szymon Paluch added seven points.
The Tigers have a big region matchup ahead of them on Tuesday night as they travel to Chattooga for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Coosa is on the road at Armuchee on Tuesday for a region contest starting at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington girls 51, Coosa 12
The Lady Tigers used a suffocating defensive effort to set the tone for a lopsided home win in region play on Friday.
Darlington (6-1, 3-0 7-A Division I) was led by Georgeanna Dempsey with a team-high 14 points while Caroline Jordan was also in double figures with 10 points. Caroline Brewster added nine, and JyJy Johnson scored seven.
The Lady Tigers travel to Chattooga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for another region game. Coosa visits Floyd County foe Armuchee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Unity Christian boys 74, Harvester Christian 70
In a high-scoring battle, the Lions had just a little more offense to earn a hard-fought win at home on Friday.
The Lions (3-5) built a 44-27 lead at the half, but Harvester Christian fought back with a big third quarter to cut the deficit to 57-52 going to the fourth before Unity Christian was able to hold on down the stretch.
Austin Wilkerson had a huge game with 45 points, including knocking down nine 3-pointers. Four of his 3s came in the fourth quarter. Jay Davis was also impactful in the win with 15 points and 20 rebounds.
The Lions will next take the court on Friday when they battle Model at 8:30 p.m. in the first round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
Unity Christian girls 52, Harvester Christian 20
The Lady Lions got a well-balanced offensive effort with 10 total scorers to run away with a convincing home win on Friday.
Bekah Wisener was the lone player for Unity Christian (3-5) in double figures with 14 points. Alyssa Dixon added seven, and Lizzy Pardue and Andy Creel each scored six.
The Lady Lions will take on Coosa on Friday in the first round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at 4 p.m. at Armuchee High.
Darlington boys 74, Rockmart 57
The Tigers jumped on Rockmart early and maintained close to a double-digit lead for most of the game in a non-region win at home on Saturday afternoon.
Darlington (4-1) built a 41-29 halftime lead and then led 53-44 at the end of the third quarter before closing the game strong by outscoring the Jackets 21-13 in the fourth.
D'Marion Floyd led the charge for the Tigers with a 27-point effort. Braden Bell and Jack Bell each added 15 points.
Unity Christian boys 68, Praise Academy 40
The Lions held a 30-21 halftime lead but pulled away in the second half for a comfortable win in region play at home.
Unity Christian (4-5, 2-2) pushed its advantage to 49-26 with a dominant 19-5 third quarter.
Austin Wilkerson was the top scorer once again for the Lions with 25 points. Jay Davis added 17 points, and Johnny Whitley scored nine on a trio of made 3-pointers.
Armuchee girls 41, Gordon Central 28
The Lady Indians held Gordon Central to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to use a defensive-minded gameplan for a non-region road victory on Saturday.
After trailing 8-5 following the first quarter, Armuchee (5-3) turned things around by outscoring the Lady Warriors 17-6 in the second to take a 22-14 lead into the half and then limited Gordon Central's scoring in the second half to hold on for the win.
Tori Vitello was the lone Lady Indian in double figures with 10 points. Jaslyn Edwards added nine, and Maggie Duke and Ivey Whitaker each scored six.
Other local scores from Friday and Saturday included:
Murray County girls 40, Model 32
Murray County boys 52, Model 49
Model girls 73, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 28
Unity Christian girls 52, Praise Academy 11
Gordon Central boys 55, Armuchee 40
Mt. Zion boys 53, Pepperell 49
Coosa boys 56, Woodland 51
Woodland girls 36, Coosa 28