This time of year the most important thing for a high school basketball team is racking up region wins as tournament seeding is on the line coming down the stretch.
The Armuchee girls and boys teams were each able to add another victory to their region-win total on Saturday with dominant performances at home against Dalton Academy.
Here are the details on each game:
Armuchee girls 72, Dalton Academy 8
The Lady Indians ran out to a massive lead early and never looked back on their way to a lopsided region home win.
Armuchee (6-14, 4-5 in 6-A Public) scored the game's first 40 points and eventually led 42-2 at the half against a struggling Dalton Academy squad. They were able to get lots of minutes for everyone up and down their bench as they big lead continued to grow in the second half.
The Lady Indians had 10 total players reach the scoring column led by a 24-point night by Olivia Moses. Ivey Whitaker and Chloe Shaw each added 12 points with Whitaker knocking down three 3-pointers in the contest. Jaslyn Edwards added six points as well, and Emily McBurnett scored five.
Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said Saturday's win was just a continuation of her team's improved play and effort as of late.
"I am really proud of how the girls have played this week," said Arp. "We came up a little short earlier in the week but have really took strides this week together as a team toward improving our game. Tonight's win will hopefully challenge us to finish regular-season play this week strong as we have two road games Monday at Drew Charter and Tuesday at Gordon Lee, then returning Friday for our last home regular season game against Drew Charter."
Eveyln Medina and Shantarya Dean were the top scorers for Dalton Academy (0-17, 0-12) on Saturday with three points apiece.
Armuchee was on the road at Drew Charter on Monday. They will visit Gordon Lee on Tuesday for a big region matchup at 6 p.m.
Armuchee boys 74, Dalton Academy 41
The Indians exploded out of the gates with a 16-0 run to start the game and the result was never in doubt after that as they coasted to a region win at home on Saturday.
Armuchee (9-11, 7-8 in 6-A Public) eventually led 23-3 after one quarter and extended its advantage to 43-18 at the half. They started the second half on a 12-0 run to set the tone for another dominant quarter as they eventually led 65-25 after three to force the mercy-rule shortened fourth.
Trenton Cothran had a big day offensively with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Malik Drinic added 17 points, and Kemah Orr was the third Indians player in double figures with 15. Jordan Joyce and Brayden Redden each scored seven.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said his team seems to be rounding into form at the perfect time.
"I think we're playing better every game recently," said Decker. "This is our fourth win in a row, and I feel like we're playing our best basketball. We're getting people healthy that had been hurt and missing time. I think we have a real shot to head into the tournament strong. We're going to be a tough team to play come tourney time."
Malik Holland was the lone player for Dalton Academy (0-21, 0-16) in double figures with 19 points. EJ Mahoney added nine, and Alex Arreguin scored six.
Armuchee is on the road on Tuesday to visit Gordon Lee for an important region contest starting at 7:30 p.m. They will then host BEST Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a makeup of an earlier postponement.