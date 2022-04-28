The Armuchee girls and boys teams competed at the Region 6-A Public Meet on Wednesday at Gordon Central High and had multiple athletes claim region titles and several more earn a trip to sectionals.
The Lady Indians, who finished third in the team standings with 103 points behind Gordon Lee (211) and Drew Charter (118), were led by Shelby Green who claimed a pair of individual region titles as she won both the 1600 meter with a time of 5:17.31 and the 800 meter with a time of 2:32.10.
Also claiming region crowns with top finishes for the Armuchee girls were Marissa Kimple in the 3200 meter (11:29.63) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Green, Sophie Thacker, Desiree Espy and Kimple (10:58.94). Other sectionals qualifiers (top-four finish) were Thacker in the triple jump (second, 30-05) and 800 meter (second, 2:43.89), Kimple in the 1600 meter (5:29.75), Kenzie Osborn in the discus (third, 75-03.50) and Caroline Fletcher in the 300 meter hurdles (1:00.72). The team had four top-eight finishes to contributed to the team point total.
The Armuchee boys scored 82 team points to finish fourth in the standings behind Drew Charter (142), BEST Academy (140) and Gordon Lee (112). The Indians were led by a trio of region-champion performances, including Darren Simonds in the discus with a 122-07, Landon England in the 800 meter with a 2:13.90 and Samuel Lindley in the 3200 meter with a 10:58.74.
Other Indians qualifying for sectionals were Simonds in the shot put (fourth, 36-03), Lindley in the 1600 meter (second, 5:14.45), Matthew Campbell in the 1600 meter (third, 5:18.72) and 3200 meter (second, 11:16.91) and the 4x800 meter relay team of William Pethel, Campbell, Lindley and England (fourth, 10:01.11). They had six other top-eight finishes to score points for the team total.
Those that qualified for Class A Public sectionals will compete on May 7 at Banks County High School as they aim to punch their tickets to the Class A Public State Meet May 12-14 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.