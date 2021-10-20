It’s a rare Thursday night matchup in local high school football this week as Armuchee hosts long-time rival Trion in a huge Region 6-A Public showdown.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Trion (6-1, 1-1) at Armuchee (5-1, 1-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Series History: Trion leads 34-13-2
Last Meeting: Trion won 41-14 at home on Nov. 6 2020
Armuchee Key Players: JR Early (DL/TE, Sr.), Riley Ross (DB/WR, Sr.), Alex Wright (RB/LB, Sr.)
Trion Key Players: Rob Brown (RB/DB, Sr.), Brantley Willbanks (DL/OL, Sr.), Logan Eller (QB/LB, Jr.),
Outlook: This rivalry goes way back to the 1960s as these two have been getting together for a long time for some hard-hitting football and bragging rights whether they were in the same region at the time or not. With the last reclassification by the GHSA, they were placed in the same region once again, making the stakes even higher for when they square off on the field. It’s no different this year as each team enters with their sights set on taking another step toward locking up a playoff spot with a win. The winner definitely will have a leg up while the loser will drop their second region game and be in must-win mode pretty much from here on out. The Indians have had a little extra time to get ready for this one with an off week following their win on the road against BEST Academy a couple weeks ago while Trion is coming into the matchup on a short week after also defeating BEST Academy last Friday. The No. 1 priority for the Armuchee defense will be to slow down the Bulldogs’ running game led by senior back Rob Brown, who has been on a tear so far in 2021 with 1000-plus yards and 17 TDs in his team’s first seven games. If he gets going early in the contest, it could be a tough night for the Indians’ defense, but Armuchee has been solid on the defensive front this year and have shown the ability to produce turnovers as well, which they will need a few of in this one. Armuchee quarterback Chandler Desanto has seemed to improve with each week as a junior, but he will need to have one of his best games against a stubborn Trion defense that has given up 9.6 points per game, including two shutouts. This should a fun one in front of a full house with it getting the full spotlight as the only game in the area on a Thursday night. Expect it to be decided late in the second half.
Prediction: Trion wins 20-17.