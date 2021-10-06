Armuchee was looking to close the regular season strong as well as earn a pair of wins to honor their three seniors on Senior Night, and they did just that by overcoming some early adversity to defeat area foes Haralson County and Temple on their home court on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians (29-3, 7-1 in Area 6-A/AA Public) had a tough start as they dropped the first set to Haralson County by a 25-22 score. But Armuchee didn’t stay down long as they rallied to grab the second set 25-14 and force a decisive third. With the team trailing 9-3 in the third set, Armuchee head coach Clint Decker inserted senior Carlee Poole, last year’s area Player of the Year who has missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury, and that seemed to turn the momentum around as the Lady Indians rallied to win the final set 15-13 to take the match.
“We felt like we needed to come in here tonight and take care of ourselves and everything would work out, but I think the girls had on their mind everything that was going on as far as area seeding and Senior Night and we came out a little tight and sluggish,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “But we were able to bounce back in that second set, and when we were down in the third, I felt like we needed a little shot in the arm so I brought in Carlee. That really changed the momentum. We were down 9-3, but our girls rallied together and pulled out the win.”
Armuchee carried over the positive feelings and confidence into their final match of the evening as they put together a pair of strong sets to sweep Temple 25-12, 25-16 and complete the successful showing, which moved them into a three-way tie atop the area standings.
Leading the stats in the pair of wins for Armuchee was Aubrie Cordle, who had 11 kills, seven digs and five aces. Emily Tomlin added six kills, five digs and four aces, and Kyleigh Powell contributed 32 digs as well. Powell currently leads the state in Class A/AA in total digs.
Along with the pair of victories, it was also a special night for Armuchee as they recognized their three seniors between the matches as part of Senior Night festivities. The Lady Indians’ senior trio included Poole, Tomlin and Olivia Moses. Decker said those three have made a huge impact on the program especially in the past two years as they have carried the team to single-season records in wins in both seasons.
“They are three special seniors,” said Decker. “I call Emily the heart of the team. She is a vocal leader and energy provider, and we can always count on her. Emily has been shuffled around to play multiple positions this season for us. Early in the season we had several out due to Covid, and Emily had to play the libero position. She plays outside hitter for us, and with our setter (Poole) going down three weeks ago, she was called upon to play setter for us. She is the type of player that just does whatever the team needs. She steps up and fills that position. We are lucky to have a player that has the ability to play almost every position.
“Olivia is just a winner. We are lucky to have her on our team because she is such a great athlete and competitor. And Carlee is the glue of our team. When she was out with her injury you could tell how much she meant to us. She’s the defending area player of the year for a reason. Our overall success this year and last year is a direct correlation to those three seniors.”
The Lady Indians will now have a little time to rest and refocus before the Area 6-A/AA Public Tournament begins next week. With Armuchee, Model and Bremen finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the area, a tiebreaker was used to decide which team will host the tournament, and it was the Lady Indians who were the beneficiary of that tiebreaker as they will now host the tournament which will be played next Thursday and Saturday.
Decker said his team is excited to head into the next part of the season with their main goal in mind.
“Our goal since the start this year has been to win that area title,” said Decker. “We’ve never done that as a program before so it would be big for our players. We want to be playing our best ball at this point of the season, and I think we are playing very well going into the tournament.
“We’re going to give the girls a couple days off early in the week and then come back and get ready for what we hope is a long postseason run in the area tournament and state tournament.”