Armuchee took a road trip on Monday and came back home with a victory as they shut out Bowdon 3-0 in a non-region contest.
Kenzie Osborn had a stellar day in the circle as she tossed a complete-game shutout for the win, going seven innings and allowing six hits.
The Lady Indians (4-5) scored two runs in the third and one in the fifth to give Osborn all the run support she needed. Izzy Espy led the way at the plate with a double, a stolen base and an RBI, and Kelsey Wooten and Kirsten Conti each drove in a run as well.
Emily McBurnett also had a hit and scored a run and made a diving catch in center field in the sixth that possibly saved two runs.
Armuchee was back home to open region play vs. Chattooga on Tuesday. They will visit Pepperell on Thursday at 5 p.m. for another important region showdown.
In other prep softball action from Monday:
Paulding County 10, Darlington 9
The Lady Tigers rallied back to take the lead in the final inning but a two-run surge by host Paulding County in the bottom of the seventh was the difference in a non-region contest Monday.
Darlington (0-2) trailed 7-4 after five innings but scored four in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a one-run lead before the Lady Patriots earned the walk-off win.
Audrey Abbott led the offense for the Lady Tigers with a 2-for-4 afternoon that included a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sara Botwinik added a three-hit day that included a double and two runs scored, and Lataija Jackson had a double and two RBIs as well.
Rounding out the offensive standouts for Darlington were Belle Brooks with a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored, Emma Hunt with a pair of RBIs and Jennifer Martinez and Presley Dixon with a hit and a run scored apiece. Hunt also pitched six innings and struck out two.
Darlington opened region play on Tuesday at Dade County, and they will host Mt. Zion on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a non-region test.