The Armuchee Lady Indians put together some timely offensive rallies to battle their way to an important region win on the road on Saturday.
Armuchee cranked out 18 hits and scored three or more runs in a single inning three times to defeat Mt. Zion 11-5 for a victory in Region 6-A Public play.
The victory avenged an earlier 17-0 defeat on Aug. 26 for the Lady Indians (6-13-1, 2-4 in Region 6-A Public) at the hands of the Lady Eagles.
Armuchee fell behind 1-0 early in Saturday's game, but gained the momentum quickly back thanks to a four-run top of the second. They followed that up with another run in the third, three more in the fourth and three more in the sixth before Mt. Zion attempted a comeback with four runs over the final two frames but never got back within striking distance.
The Lady Indians had six players finish with multi-hit efforts in the win as they got solid contributions from up and down the lineup. Leading the way was Kenzie Osborn and Kelsey Wooten with three hits apiece. Osborn had a double among her three hits to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Wooten drove in one and scored twice.
Kelsie Burkett and Emily McBurnett each added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, BryLeigh Pulliam contributed two hits, two RBIs and one run scored and Sara Harris had two hits, including a double, as well. Marlee Lowery finished with a hit and a run scored.
In the circle, the beneficiary of the great run support was Harris, who earned the win by pitching a complete game. She went seven innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out two.
Armuchee will get right back into region play on Tuesday when they host a strong Gordon Lee team at 5 p.m.