It's been a busy last several days on the court, including the Armuchee, Darlington and Pepperell girls all opening the Region 7-A Division I schedule with victories.
Here is a roundup of info on several recent games:
Armuchee girls 59, Chattooga 40
Armuchee built a substantial lead early and never let Chattooga back in the game to earn a convincing win in their region opener at home on Friday.
Armuchee (2-3, 1-0 in 7-A Division I) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and eventually led 32-16 at the half. They then sealed the game by outscoring Chattooga 19-9 in the third quarter to head to the fourth with a 51-30 advantage.
Leading the scoring for Armuchee was Jaslyn Edwards and Ivey Whitaker with 12 points apiece. Whitaker knocked down for 3-pointers in the win. Adding to the balanced offensive effort were Maggie Duke, Bailey Tomlin and Chloe Shaw who each scored nine points.
Makiya Parrish had a game-high 18 points for Chattooga (1-4, 0-1). Addie Veatch added nine.
Armuchee is on the road on Tuesday to visit Dalton Academy for another region contest starting at 6 p.m.
Darlington girls 79, Dalton Academy 9
The Lady Tigers dominated from start to finish to open the region schedule with a blowout victory at home on Friday.
Darlington (4-0, 1-0 in 7-A Division I) set the tone by outscoring Dalton Academy 23-0 in the first quarter and never looked back after that.
All 12 Lady Tigers made it into the scorebook. Georgeanna Dempsey led the totals with 16 points. Sophi Shumate added 12, and Alex Tran was also in double figures with 10. Caroline Jordan contributed nine points, and Caroline Brewster scored eight.
Darlington will be on the road on Tuesday to face region foe Pepperell at 6 p.m.
Pepperell girls 48, Dade County 22
The Lady Dragons took the long road trip to Dade County on Friday night and returned with a convincing win to open the region schedule.
Pepperell (5-0, 1-0 7-A Division I) was very stingy on defense, limiting the host Lady Wolverines to just 13 points over the first three quarters while they built a 39-13 lead.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Dragons was Morgan Willingham with 21 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Gabi Smith added seven points and hit a pair of 3s.
Pepperell is back home on Tuesday to host Darlington in a big region matchup starting at 6 p.m.
Other local scores over the past few days included:
Coosa boys 69, Cedar Bluff (Ala.) 50
Cedar Bluff (Ala.) girls 40, Coosa 39 (OT)
Trion girls 49, Coosa 32
Trion boys 44, Coosa 31
Dade County boys 48, Pepperell 37
Darlington boys 79, Dalton Academy 12
Cherokee boys 66, Darlington 44
Chattooga boys 73, Armuchee 47
Shiloh Hills Christian 82, Unity Christian 48
Pickens girls 62, Darlington 40