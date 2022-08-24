Both Armuchee and Darlington play in their Region 7-A Division-I openers on Tuesday and came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Lady Indians (4-6, 0-1 in 7-A Division-I) lost 5-1 at home against Chattooga while Darlington (0-3, 0-1) suffered a 10-2 loss on the road at Dade County.
Armuchee scored a run in the bottom of the first to take a quick lead but were unable to add on any more as Chattooga scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh and two in the sixth.
Armuchee's Sara Harris had two hits in the leadoff spot, and Izzy Espy contributed a hit and an RBI. Emily McBurnett, Kenzie Osborn and Kirsten Conti added a hit apiece.
Harris took the loss as she pitched all seven innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on 13 hits while striking out three.
Darlington was able to take a lead early on Tuesday as well with a run in the top of the first, but Dade County quickly answered with one in the bottom half and scored nine more over the next few innings to force the mercy rule in the fifth.
Sara Botwinik led the offense for the Lady Tigers with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs. Belle Brooks added two hits and scored a run, and Audrey Abbott and Lataija Jackson had a hit apiece. Emma Hunt stole a base and scored a run.
Hunt and Abbott combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs (five earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout apiece.
Armuchee will be on the road on Thursday for another region contest at Pepperell starting at 5 p.m. Darlington will host Mt. Zion in a non-region battle at 5 p.m. on Thursday.