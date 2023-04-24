The Armuchee Indians completed a three-game sweep of Dade County with a 6-4 home win on Friday to wrap up the regular season on a high note before heading into the state playoffs.
Armuchee (17-12) scored a run in the first to take an early lead before Dade County tied things up with a run in the top of the third. Armuchee then rallied for four runs in the bottom of that frame, which proved to be the difference-maker in the contest.
The Indians added an insurance run in the fifth, and Dade County attempted a rally with three in the sixth but ultimately came up short.
Luke Lively had a big day at the plate to lead Armuchee, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Blaine Ragland added a pair of hits, including a double, and Blake Mathis and Skyler Thurston each had two hits and an RBI.
Chandler Desanto had a hit, a stolen base and two runs scored, and Jaiden Bunch reached twice on walks, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Desanto earned the win on the mound by pitching three innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Jack Rogers pitched two scoreless, hitless innings as well as he struck out four and walked four, and Ragland went two innings in relief and didn't allow a run on just one hit with two strikeouts.
The Indians clinched the No. 3 seed from the region with the win and will open the Class A Division I state playoffs on Thursday with a doubleheader at Athens Christian starting at 4 p.m. in a best-of-three series. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Friday at 2 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Friday:
Pepperell 11, Trion 4
The Dragons had a huge third inning to take control and never allowed Trion to get back in the game to complete a three-game sweep and enter the postseason with a lot of momentum.
Pepperell (22-7) outscored Trion a combined 29-6 in the three-game series, which included the Dragons clinching the region title on Tuesday.
In Friday's game Gage Owens had a strong effort at the plate with two hits and three RBIs while Hunter Godfrey added a double and three RBIs. JP Kilgo also had a double among two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Ayden Frazier contributed a double among two hits with an RBI.
Layton Sanford and Blake Floyd each chipped in with a hit and an RBI, Ryan Ely had a hit and scored three runs and Kaleb Davis added a hit and scored a run.
Ely earned the win on the mound by pitching three innings and allowing one run on two hits. Sanford tossed a scoreless, hitless inning and struck out two, Kameron Stager went 2 2/3 innings and gave up three unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and Will York pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit.
The Dragons will open the Class A Division I State Playoffs on Thursday against Commerce in a best-of-three first-round series with starting time to be announced. If a Game 3 is necessary it will be played on Friday.
Coosa 10, Chattooga 1
The Eagles finished the 2023 season with a convincing road win to complete a three-game sweep.
Coosa (13-15) scored three runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh before Chattooga tallied its lone run in the final half inning.
Pacey Smith had a double and three RBIs to lead the offense, and Andrew Earwood drove in two runs. Gavin East contributed a double and an RBI, Trent Cantrell had two hits and an RBI and Colton McBurnett added two hits and two runs scored.
CJ Wade chipped in with a hit and an RBI, and Ryan Smith had a hit and two runs scored.
Pacey Smith also earned the win on the mound by pitching a complete game as he went seven innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.