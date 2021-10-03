The Armuchee softball team has accomplished its top goal: Securing a trip to the state tournament.
Now the Lady Indians can concentrate on their next objective — upgrading their seats for the trip.
Fueled by a terrific performance from sophomore pitcher Sara Harris, the Lady Indians officially locked down a spot in the Class A state tournament by posting a 2-0 victory over Trion on Saturday in a pivotal late-season Region 6-A Public contest.
Armuchee’s seeding for the state tournament will be determined by how the Lady Indians perform in the 6-A playoffs, which begin on Tuesday. Armuchee will host either Mt. Zion or Bowden in the first round.
“The pressure is lifted (in a sense) because we know we’re going to state,” said Harris, the sophomore star. “But we’ve still got to go out and perform. We want to keep on winning.”
Harris was the centerpiece of Saturday’s win. She delivered a strong outing in the circle — crafting a tidy two-hit shutout, finishing with no walks and two strikeouts — and she also delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth that broke a scoreless tie.
“For a sophomore to go out there and do what she did today — that’s amazing,” said Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson. “It was a super job by her.”
The victory was especially meaningful for the Armuchee seniors, who will now be able to close their careers with a state tournament appearance.
“Going to the state playoffs is a lifetime dream of mine because I have never experienced it,” said senior star Kelsie Burkett, who has been a catalyst for the Lady Indians throughout the season. “We gained a lot of confidence (today). We know that we are capable of beating every team if we put our hearts on the line and give it our all.”
Armuchee left fielder Delaney Steen made the play of the day for the Lady Indians with a spectacular catch that prevented Trion from scoring the game’s first run.
Offensively, Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Emily McBurnett drove in the other run for the Lady Indians with a two-out single in the sixth. Izzy Espy, Kelsey Wooten and Kenzie Osborn added one hit each, and BryLeigh Pulliam walked and scored a run.
“Today was just one of those days when everything felt right,” said Harris. “We gelled really well today.”
Henderson said he explained to the Lady Indians that they were in control of their own destiny in terms of the state tournament and also avoiding a road trip to open the 6-A playoffs.
“Before the game, I told the girls, hey, if you want to host the opening round of the region playoffs, then just go out there and win today,” he said. “And all of them looked me right in the face and yelled, ‘Yes sir.’ And then they went out and played their best game of the year. … (Being assured of a state tourney spot) is a huge relief off our shoulders.”