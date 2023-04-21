The Armuchee Indians scored three runs in the top of the sixth to break a tie and held on from there to earn a 10-7 win at Dade County to clinch a playoff berth on Thursday.
Armuchee (16-12, 10-7 7-A Division I) found itself in a 4-1 hole after two innings but battled back to tie the game with three in the third. After taking a 7-4 lead in the fifth, it was Dade County that battled back to even the game with three of its own runs in the bottom of the inning before the deciding top of the sixth.
Several Indians contributed big hits at the plate, including Blake Mathis going 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and an RBI. Jaiden Bunch added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Blaine Ragland had two hits also with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jackson Coonley, Skyler Thurston and Ethan Campbell made it six Armuchee hitters with multi-hit games. Coonley had two hits and two RBIs, Campbell had two hits and scored three runs and Thursday had two hits and an RBI. Chandler Desanto contributed a hit and a run scored as well.
Campbell got the win on the mound as he pitched five innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on 11 hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Mathis pitched one scoreless inning and didn't allow a hit while striking out one, and Ragland also tossed a scoreless inning and gave up one hit.
The victory means the Indians will officially be a part of the Class A Division I state playoff bracket starting next week. They were scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Dade County and could either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed from the region based on Friday's results.
In other prep baseball action on Thursday:
Pepperell 15, Trion 0
After clinching the region title on Tuesday with a win, there was certainly no letdown for the Dragons on Thursday as they had a huge offensive day to run-rule Trion in three innings.
Pepperell (21-7, 14-3 7-A Division I) scored four runs in the first and exploded for 11 in the second to force the mercy rule after three frames. Sam Ross dealt the big blow with a grand slam and finished the game with five RBIs.
Gage Owens added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Dragons, and Hunter Godfrey drove in three runs. Ayden Frazier contributed a hit and an RBI, Layton Sanford and Blake Floyd each drove in a run and JP Kilgo and Ryan Ely each crossed the plate three times.
Cade Middleton got the win on the mound after pitching the shortened complete game as he went three innings and didn't allow a run on just one hit with six strikeouts.
The Dragons were scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Trion and will host Commerce in a Class A Division I state playoff first-round series next week with date and time to be announced.
Coosa 12, Chattooga 2
The Eagles got off to a fast offensive start to set the tone for a run-rule shortened home win on Thursday.
Coosa (12-15, 9-8 7-A Division I) scored six runs in the top of the first and added four more in the second to build a 10-0 lead. After Chattooga tallied its only two runs of the game in the third, Coosa responded by scoring one in the third and one in the fifth to force the mercy rule.
Pacey Smith and Hayden McBurnett each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Eagles' offense. Smith had a double among his three hits.
Colton McBurnett also had a big offensive day with two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Gavin East finished with a triple among two hits, and Trent Cantrell had a triple, an RBI, two walks and four runs scored. Andrew Earwood went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Andrew Holt rounded out the totals with a hit and two RBIs.
East worked the shortened complete game on the mound for the win, pitching five innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Coosa wrapped up the season on Friday as the attempted to complete the sweep of the three-game series at Chattooga.