Armuchee had a perfect 3-0 week and in the process set a new single-season program record.
The Lady Indians defeated Dade County on Monday and then followed that up with a pair of area wins on Tuesday to claim their 26th victory of the season, setting a new single-season wins record for the program. Last year's team held the previous mark of 25 wins.
Armuchee (26-3, 5-1 in Area 6-AA/A Public) started the impressive week off on Monday night as they took out Dade County in a competitive five-set match in non-area play. Dade County won the first set 27-25 before the Lady Indians bounced back to take the second and third set 25-20 and 25-23, respectively. After Dade County won the fourth set 25-15, Armuchee finished off the victory by earning a 15-12 win in the decisive fifth set.
Stat leaders in the match for the Lady Indians were Bailey Tomlin with 18 kills, Emily Tomlin with 38 assists, 15 digs and three aces and Kyleigh Powell with 30 digs.
Armuchee carried the momentum over to Tuesday when they traveled across Floyd County to visit Pepperell and swept a pair of area matches by defeating Heard County in two sets (25-13, 25-14) in their opening match and finishing off the night with a 25-23, 25-10 win over the host Lady Dragons.
Bailey Tomlin had 22 kills to lead the efforts on Tuesday, and Emily Tomlin added 33 assists. Aubrie Cordle contributed six kills and five aces, and Powell had 17 digs.
Armuchee will be back on the court on Tuesday when they host Haralson County and Temple for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
The Lady Indians should get a key piece in the rotation soon as defending Area Player of the Year Carlee Poole is expected to return from an injury in time for the area tournament on Oct. 14.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOFTBALL
Coosa 12, Gordon Central 0
The Lady Indians kept the runs coming on Wednesday as they put up some crooked numbers on the scoreboard to roll to a region road win in five innings.
The Lady Eagles (10-6, 5-4 in Region 7-AA) scored six runs over the first four innings and then put the game away with a six-run fifth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the offense for Coosa was Abby Jacobs with three hits, including a triple and a double, to go with four RBIs. Ava Osborne also had a big night with three hits and two RBIs.
Also contributing at the plate was Emma Payne with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Maddie Carter with a hit, two RBIs, two walks and a run scored, Madison Ingram with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored, Shelby Nutter with two runs scored and Emily Lucas with an RBI.
Jacobs also picked up the win in the circle as she pitched the shortened complete game shutout and allowed just two hits while striking out nine.
Coosa is back on their home field on Monday when they host an important region contest against Chattooga starting at 5 p.m.
Douglas County 12, Rome 4
The Lady Wolves kept it close for a few innings but eventually Douglas County's offense was able to put some separation on the scoreboard to send Rome to a region loss on Wednesday.
Rome (3-11, 2-11 in Region 5-AAAAAA) cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the second, but Douglas County scored three in the third, single runs in the fourth and fifth and two more in the sixth to put the game away.
The Lady Wolves' lineup was led by Allison Loveman who had a hit and two RBIS. Maci Andrews and Haley Major had a hit and an RBI apiece, Cassie Covington added a hit and a run scored and Emily Self also had a hit.
Rome was back on the road on Thursday for a region game at Alexander starting at 5:30 p.m.