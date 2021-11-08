CARROLLTON – The Armuchee girls had their eyes set on repeating as Class A Public State Champions while the Armuchee boys were looking to finish at the top of the standings for a state title after narrowly missing out on winning one with a runner-up finish last November.
On Saturday in Carrollton, it was mission accomplished for both teams as they put together strong performances from top to bottom to sweep the Class A Public Team State Championships.
Both teams were led by individual state champions as Trace Harris ran away from the rest of the field to cross the finish line first in the boys race with a time of 17:47.69 and Marissa Kimple won the girls race by a pretty substantial margin as well with a time of 20:03.77.
Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce said the boys team knew how important every position was after last year’s results and the girls were led by the pair that has pushed them at the top of the individual standings all season.
“Most of our boys were back from last year’s team so that experience helped,” said Pierce. “They knew how important every point was, and all of our boys ran well today. With the girls, it was very close today, but the same thing with them…they knew how important every single spot was in the race. Shelby (Green) was the state champion last year, and it wasn’t that she had anything like a down year this year. It was just that Marissa came on really well and pushed her. We’re excited about both teams winning the state title. That’s what your goal is going into the season, and both teams worked very hard for it. We wanted to peak at the end of the year, and I think we did today with some really good performances.”
The Lady Indians finished with a team total of 67 points to edge out second-place Barrow for the state title with Kimple and Green coming in first and second across the finish line, respectively. Green ran a 20:48.78.
Also finishing in the top 10 for the Armuchee girls was Sophie Thacker who placed ninth with a 23:11.57, and Alejandra Aldana-Milian (22nd, 25:04.62) and Peyton Alford (33rd, 25:58.19) rounded out the team score.
“We’ve been pushing hard in practice and practicing hills because we knew how important the hills are in Carrollton so we came in confident today,” said Kimple. “We felt good this morning, and we are excited to see it all come together today and to win a state title. (Shelby and I) have really trained together a lot this year and pushed each other to get better. Our whole team has really worked hard. I’m happy to be a part of it and happy to be state champs with my teammates.”
The Armuchee boys had a little wider margin of victory in the team standings with a score of 37, which was well ahead of second-place Academy for Classical Education who scored 69 points. Along with the individual championship performance by Harris, teammates Ben Owens, Matt Campbell and Landon England all finished in the top 10 as well. Owens was sixth with an 18:55.32, Campbell was eighth with a 19:08.45 and England was 10th with a 19:12. 86. Jesse Hernandez was not far behind as he completed the team score with a 12th-place finish and a time of 19:19.98.
“It feels great,” said Harris of the successful day individually and for the team. “All the pain I felt while running today just went away when I crossed that finish line, and I turned around and was just waiting on my teammates to come through. When they finished all close to the top and we knew had won the state title, I was the happiest you can be. We felt really good about our chances today. We were confident because we knew we put in the work. It’s amazing to finish what we wanted to do and win that state title. I’m so happy for the seniors especially who had to go through that last year of coming in second.”
Both Armuchee teams will celebrate these state titles for a while, but they should be encouraged about their chances next season as well as all five runners that scored on Saturday for the Lady Indians will return in 2022 and several members of the boys team will also be back.
“Coach Pierce has built a great program,” said Kimple. “We know he puts so much into this for us, and it’s great to see him succeed. We’re proud to run for him and be able to reward him with state titles.”
In other local performances at State in Carrollton on Saturday:
Rome, Darlington compete well in respective meets
The Rome girls and boys teams and Darlington girls and boys teams all ran in Carrollton on Saturday and performed well with the Lady Wolves putting together the highest team finish of the quartet.
The Rome girls finished ninth in the Class AAAAAA State Meet with a score of 245 as they were led by a pair of top-15 finishes. Lucia Loarca was 13th with a time of 20:20.55, and teammate Emily Bartleson was right behind her in 14th with a 20:20.92.
Completing the Lady Wolves’ team score was Elise Wooddell (48th, 21:49.57), Corinne Zumbrunn (76th, 22:32.69) and Emma Lindenmayer (94th, 23:03.19).
The Rome boys finished 16th with a score of 380 in the Class AAAAAA Boys State Meet. Their top finisher was Tucker Wright in 20th with a 17:01.29. John Glick (43rd, 17:33.11), Jonah Campbell (86th, 18:12.08), Andy Martinez (104th, 18:30.30) and Boling Bushnell (127th, 18:51.14) rounded out the team score.
Later in the Class A Private Boys State Meet, Darlington finished 11th with a team score of 341. Their top performance came from Ryan Glass in 24th with a time of 18:12.73, and Anthony Natarella wasn’t too far back from his teammate in 30th with an 18:23.48. David Edwards (83rd, 19:45.74), Tommy Cowan (19:53.81) and Aiden Parsa (112th, 20:23.94) completed the team score.
The Darlington girls finished 19th as a team in the Class A Private Girls State Meet with a score of 481 as they were led by a 14th-place finish by Kate Scott with a time of 21:38.23. Emilia Tscherne (87th, 24:22.23), Chinelo Okafor (97th, 24:39.16), Zoe Rahn (141st, 26:15.97) and Lillian Baggett (142nd, 26:25.14) rounded out the team score.