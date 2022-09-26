The Armuchee boys team put together a strong overall group effort as they performed well enough to claim the first-place trophy on Saturday at the Darlington Cross Country Festival.
The Indians finished first in the team standings with a score of 47 thanks to several impressive individual times. They were led by Ben Owens in third with a 17:05.77, and Trace Harris was not too far behind in seventh with a 17:18.05.
Rounding out the team score for Armuchee was Landon England (11th, 17:28.77), Matthew Campbell (12th, 17:31.34) and Sam Lindley (14th, 17:37.22).
The Darlington boys finished in second as a team just behind Armuchee with a score of 53. The Tigers boasted the top individual finisher in the race as Grant Cross took first with a time of 16:53.41.
Also finishing in the top 10 individually for Darlington was Anthony Natarella in fourth with a 17:06.46 and Ryan Glass in sixth with a 17:11.04. Completing the team score was Hayes Parsa (19th, 17:49.98) and Aiden Parsa (23rd, 17:59.46).
The Coosa and Pepperell boys also ran in the race as Jesse Holcomb (43rd, 18:46.17) was the Eagles' top finisher and Marcos Maldonado (53rd, 19:28.70) was the Dragons' top finisher.
In the varsity girls' race, it was an all local top five individually as Armuchee's duo of Shelby Green and Marissa Kimple crossed the finish line first and second with times of 18:34.37 and 18:49.96, respectively, followed by Coosa's Sophia Cook (third, 19:01.39), Coosa's Alishia Cook (fourth, 20:20.56) and Darlington's Kate Scott (fifth, 20:23.80).
The Lady Indians finished third as a team with a score of 105 behind Lovett (47) and White County (91). Other scoring finishers for Armuchee were Sophie Thacker (30th, 23:54.76), Grace Fellows (37th, 24:12.73) and Addison Ayers (38th, 24:13.82).
Armuchee and Coosa will next run in the Alexander/Asics Invitational in Fairburn on Saturday, Pepperell will compete in the Rockmart Invitational at Prospect Golf Course on Oct. 4, and Darlington will run in a meet in Orlando, Fla. on Oct. 7.
In other prep cross country action from over the weekend:
Rome, Model run at Wingfoot Classic
Both Rome and Model's teams traveled to Sam Smith Park in Cartersville over the weekend to compete in the Wingfoot Classic, and each finished with some encouraging results.
The Rome boys finished in 17th as a team in the championship division with a score of 408. They were led by Tucker Wright's seventh-place finish of 15:39, and John Glick (70th, 16:51) and Jonah Campbell (87th, 17:05) came in after that.
The Lady Wolves were 15th as a team in the varsity 'A' division with a score of 335. They were led by Corinne Zumbrunn in 20th with a 20:48 and Emma Lindenmayer in 25th with a 20:56. The next runner to cross the finish line for Rome was Addie Cordle in 62nd with a 22:03.
Model's Simon Schabort competed as an individual in the championship boys division and took 19th with a time of 15:55.80.
The rest of the Devils' boys team ran in the varsity 'B' division and finished 11th with a score of 345. Owen Fincher led the way in 26th with an 18:00, and Eli Moon was 42nd with an 18:15. Thomas Goggans (83rd, 19:29) and Elijah Marshall (85th, 19:33) were the next highest finishers for Model.
The Lady Devils also competed in the varsity 'B' division but didn't record a team score. Their top individual finishers were Sydney Sutton in 40th with a 22:43.30 and Natalie Long in 48th with a 22:49.60.
Next up for Rome will be the Alexander/Asics Invitational in Fairburn on Saturday. Model will run in the Rome All-Area Meet on Oct. 8 at Armuchee High.