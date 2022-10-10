Over the years the Armuchee volleyball program has won a lot of big matches, set single-season wins records, made runs to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 and had incredible individual performances, but they have never claimed an area crown...that is until Saturday.
The Lady Indians completed a dominant run through Area 7-A this season with a 3-0 day at the area tournament on their home court to secure its first area championship after multiple close calls, including finishing as runner-up each of the last two years.
Armuchee (35-4) defeated Dade County in two sets, 26-24, 25-21, to open the tournament on Saturday after receiving a bye into the quarterfinals due to a top finish in the regular-season standings with a perfect 8-0 area record. They followed that up with a two-set victory over Pepperell in the semis by 25-11, 25-22 scores, and then capped their area tournament run with a two-set victory (25-22, 25-10) once again over Dade County in the championship match.
"I think we played our best volleyball of the day (in the championship match), and that was our challenge to them was to bring the energy and control the things we could control," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "We played focused and brought the energy that was required to finish strong and win that area title. (Dade County) battled us in the first set, but once we got the lead back and finished that set off, we felt like the momentum was there. I told them between sets that we had to keep it and not let go of it, and we were able to do that with almost a perfect second set.
"This area title says a lot about our culture as a volleyball program. Our culture is very strong, and we believe that we should be competing for area titles. I know there was a lot of pressure on the girls after we finished runner-up the last two years, and they even told me that in the earlier matches today. But they were able to perform extremely well under that pressure, and now we're moving on to State with a lot of momentum and confidence we can do even more special things for this program."
In the championship match vs. Dade County, Armuchee's Mallory Hulsey led the way with an impressive 17 kills to go along with five digs. Bailey Tomlin was key as well with seven kills as well as contributing five digs and one ace.
Other Lady Indians with strong stats in the finals were Aubrie Cordle with four kills and four digs, Jaslyn Edwards with 15 digs and Kyleigh Powell with 12. Setter Cailyn Poole finished with 23 assists.
"It was a really fun match to be a part of," said the sophomore Hulsey of the championship win. "Last year we lost in the (area championship), and we were not going to let that happen this year. We came to fight and not let up until we won it."
"It's been frustrating because we've come so close the last two years," added the senior Tomlin. "But that just makes this one even more special. This team has been so fun to be a part of, and we have an incredible chemistry that has carried us this year. We felt like we had all the energy and momentum after winning that first set (in the championship match), and we knew after that we were going to finish it off strong."
Prior to the championship match, the Area 7-A awards voted on by the area's coaches were announced, and Hulsey was the big winner as she was named the Area 7-A Player of the Year. The sophomore outside hitter won by a unanimous vote.
"It means a lot to me, but I couldn't have done it at all without my teammates," said Hulsey. "They are the ones that allow me to get kills with their great passes. Without that I wouldn't be able to do any of what I do on the court. So I give all the credit to our team."
Along with Hulsey's top honor, Decker was named the Area 7-A Coach of the Year and Armuchee teammates Powell, Poole and Tomlin were named to the All-Area First Team.
Pepperell's Gabi Smith, Rhikkie Sapp and Allie Adams were also named to the First Team.
Locals earning All-Area Second Team honors were Armuchee's Aubrie Cordle, Pepperell's Ella Rhodes and Darlington's Sophi Shumate and Caroline Brewster. Rounding out the honors locally were Darington's Allie Cordell and Coosa's Lexie Graham and Catelyn Bradley who were named Honorable Mention.
Armuchee will now have a little more than a week off before going into the Class A State Tournament as the No. 1 seed from 7-A. They will host the No. 4 seed from Area 8-A, which hasn't yet played its area tournament, with that match being played on Oct. 18. The Lady Indians are coming off a run to the Elite Eight last season but have aspirations of going even deeper in 2022.
"We're very confident," said Decker of his team's mindset going into the state tournament. "We feel like we have one of the top teams in the state. Looking at the bracket we know we will have some tough matchups if everything goes like we expect it to, but all year our message to our team is it is all about us. If we play the way we are capable of playing, we feel like we can be one of the last teams standing."
In other news from the Area 7-A Tournament on Saturday:
Pepperell claims No. 3 seed
The Pepperell Lady Dragons earned the No. 3 seed from Area 7-A with their efforts at the tournament on Saturday as they will make their second straight trip to the state tournament.
Pepperell (24-18) opened the day on Saturday with a win over Christian Heritage in two sets to officially clinch a state berth. The Lady Dragons earned a bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament due to its second-place finish in the regular-season area standings.
After a loss in two sets to Armuchee (25-11, 25-22), Pepperell fell into an elimination match against Dade County, which the Lady Dragons lost in two sets (25-13, 25-11) to finish in third place at the area tournament.
"I'm very proud of the way we played against Christian Heritage," said Pepperell head coach Morgan Pullum. "Knowing how tough that match was going to be and playing them early in the morning, our girls fought hard and played like the Pepperell team I love to see. We stepped up and did what we needed to do. Against Armuchee, we really worked hard and played well int he second set. We learned from our mistakes, and I loved our effort again in that match. We knew Dade County was going to be a tough, scrappy team, and they just didn't let a lot hit against us. We couldn't find the spot on the floor in that one.
"But overall I'm proud of the girls. We got the No. 3 seed, which is a step up from what we did last year. That's what we wanted to do was improve on what we did last year, and they accomplished that. Now we're excited to go play in the first round of the state tournament."
Pepperell will now await its first-round opponent for the Class A State Tournament on Oct. 18. They will be on the road to take on the No. 2 seed from Area 8-A, which will be decided once that area holds its tournament.
Lady Tigers headed to postseason
Darlington punched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time in several years thanks to a clutch win on Saturday at the Area 7-A Tournament at Armuchee.
After staying alive with a win on Thursday, the Lady Tigers took on Christian Heritage in a do-or-die match on Saturday and came through with a two-set win (25-17, 25-20) over the Lady Lions to officially earn its Class A State Tournament berth.
"I'm so proud of them," said Darlington head coach Christina Kopp. "To play like that in such a big match with a state berth on the line was great to see as a coach. We've lost to Christian Heritage historically in those matches so we knew it was going to be a mental battle. I was so proud of them coming in ready to go with positive energy. I couldn't have asked for anything better for that match."
After the win, Darlington took on Dade County in another elimination-bracket match and fell to the Lady Wolverines in two sets (25-13, 25-16). The loss put the Lady Tigers in the No. 4 spot from the area as they will visit the No. 1 seed from Area 8-A in the first round of the Class A State Tournament next Tuesday.
"I'm so happy for our team but especially for our seniors," said Kopp. "This has been their goal their whole career here, and they have been working steadily for it. To now have that tangible thing to show their hard work paying off is great. Now they can just go have fun and enjoy the end of their high school career. We're going to go play hard (in the state tournament), have fun and whatever happens happens."