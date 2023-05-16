Model High senior Jace Armstrong signed a baseball scholarship Monday with Shorter University in Rome.
Armstrong said of the signing: “Not everyone gets the opportunity to play at the next level. It's a low percentage so I'm really thankful that Shorter is giving me this opportunity and such a good deal to go there. I've put in the work and had so many people help me so I knew this day would eventually happen. I just didn't know when. I'm so appreciative that our coaching staff here pushes us to the best of our abilities and expects the best of us on and off the field. They help us grow up into men, and that is going to be very important as I go into this new chapter. So this is a big day, and I'm excited and fortunate to be here.
“With Shorter being in this area, I've known coaches and players that have been in the program over the last few years, and it's a really good program from everything I've heard and they win a lot so that's what I want to do is win. I know the coaches very well and have played travel ball with them some so they really helped me get out there and be seen. But Shorter is a good program and where I want to be. It will be a good intro into college baseball and college life in general.
“It's mixed emotions right now for sure. I've prepared for this moment. I have tried to slowly become more independent and take on more responsibilities because I know that is what it will be like in college. I know graduation is coming up soon so after that it will be right back to work getting ready for college baseball and doing what I have to do in the classroom. I'm nervous but confident. I'm going to stick to what I've been doing which is working hard. I'm ready to prove myself on the college level so I'm excited about it.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Armstrong (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Karen Armstrong, father Jeff Armstrong, (standing, from left) Model High athletic director and assistant principal Mike House, Model High assistant baseball coach Hunter Chastain, Model High assistant baseball coach Brett White, Model High head baseball coach Brandon Patch, Model High assistant baseball coach Hunter Storey, Model High assistant baseball coach Matt Watson, Model High JV baseball coach Randy Winton and Model High principal Kevin Strickland.
Armstrong was named the Region 7-AA Player of the Year this past season as he was a big part of the Devils winning their second straight region title and helping the team to a second-round appearance in the Class AA state playoffs.