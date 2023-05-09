It was a dominant year in 7-AA for Model as the Devils rolled to a second consecutive region title and lost just one game in region play.
One of the key components to that region title run was Jace Armstrong, who was impressive at the plate, on the mound and defensively at shortstop. The senior was recognized for his incredible season as he was named the Region 7-AA Player of the Year this past week as part of All-Region honors voted on by the coaches.
Chance Minshew was stellar as well for Model in 2023 as the junior was named the region's Co-Pitcher of the Year along with Rockmart's Hunter Atkins.
Devils joining Armstrong and Minshew on the 7-AA All-Region first team were Drake Swiger (C, Sr.), Cooper Dean (Util., Soph.), Brant Pace (OF, Sr.), Hudson Latimer (1B, Soph.) and Reece Grodeman (IF, Fr.).
Model's second-team selections included Frank Curry (P, Sr.) and Dillon Silver (OF, Sr.).
Other top honors went to Rockmart's Rob Yagyu and Harlson County's Haldyn Williams who were named Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Filling out the first team were Rockmart's Nolan Clemons, Jake Bailey and Trey Luke, Haralson County's Holden Davis, Kael Whiddon, Carson Ray and Evan Long, Fannin County's Carson Callihan, Gaige Foster, Bryson Holloway and Gavin Davis, Murray County's Braxton Vineyard, Landon McCamy and Tristyn Perry, North Murray's Taylor Frazier and Ju'Alan George and Gordon Central's Isaac Hutchins and Peyton Wilson.
The remaining second-team members were Haralson County's Logan Addison, Tucker Wade and Champ Cash, Rockmart's Tucker Woody and Kason Zuker, Fannin County's Hayden Danner, Connor Martin and Bristol Hughes, Murray County's Landon Bennet, Bode Saylors and Corbin Blackwell, North Murray's Brylan Bond, Daniel Skojac and Grayson Bartley and Gordon Central's Karson Tidwell.