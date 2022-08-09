Excitement and anticipation were at a fever pitch on Tuesday as the Corky Kell Classic luncheon was held at the Rome Civic Center to set the table for the upcoming season-opening tripleheader at Barron Stadium.
Organizers of the event, coaches, players and several other members of the community got together for the luncheon as the city of Rome gets ready to host the prestigious event next Friday, Aug. 19, which includes the hometown Rome Wolves taking on Creekside to open its season in the nightcap.
Rusty Mansell, a Floyd County resident who was a part of the effort to get the Corky Kell Classic back to Rome, said he knows how much football means in the area and is excited to see the city on full display next Friday.
"Football has been a priority in Rome for a long time," said Mansell, a Pepperell High graduate who will be the color commentator for the games. "With the TV avenue available and the ability to showcase games here, it was definitely something a lot of people wanted to was to get the Corky Kell Classic back to Rome and Barron Stadium. It takes a team effort, and a lot of people have been involved but everyone has worked together so well to pull this thing off."
Tuesday's luncheon began with Corky Kell Classic executive directory Dave Hunter delivering opening remarks and blessing the food before those in attendance were treated to a catered lunch. Following the meal, Hunter introduced IJ Rosenberg, who is the president of Score Atlanta, a sports marketing company that is co-owner of the Corky Kell Classic.
Rosenberg thanked the city of Rome and Floyd County for their partnership and help putting on the event as well as sponsors Harbin Clinic and the Sports Turf Company.
Special guest Rennie Curran, a former Georgia and Brookwood High standout, followed with some words about how important football was in his life and the coaches and teammates around him that helped open up doors for him.
Matt Stewart, who will serve as the play-by-play voice for the Corky Kell Classic on Peachtree TV, continued the luncheon by talking briefly with the coaches and players in attendance from the program's that will compete in next Friday's tripleheader at Barron Stadium, which will feature Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian at 2:30 p.m., Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and Rome vs. Creekside at 8:30 p.m.
Mansell talked briefly after that about what to expect from the games on the docket and how special a showcase it is for teams to open the season in the Corky Kell Classic before Hunter made closing remarks.
Rome High head coach John Reid was a featured guest at Tuesday's luncheon along with Wolves' junior quarterback Reece Fountain and senior wide receiver/defensive back Martel Hight. Reid said the luncheon was a good way to show how much energy and excitement is being generated leading up to next Friday's games.
"This event is a reminder of a lot of things, but it shows how big of an event the Corky Kell Classic really is," said Reid, who is heading into his eighth season at the helm for Rome. "It's great for our program to be a part of, and we are looking forward to it. I know Rusty has done a lot to get it back in Rome. I'm not sure he gets enough credit for all he does. This is not just important for us at Rome High, it's big for the state of Georgia. It showcases the best high school football in the country in my opinion. Top to bottom, Georgia is as tough as it gets when it comes to high school football, and the Corky Kell Classic is a great way to show that."
Fountain and Hight added that opening the season vs. Creekside in the Corky Kell Classic is definitely something they and their teammates are excited about.
"It's awesome to be able to play in a game like this," said Fountain. "There aren't a lot of teams that get this chance so we are thankful to be one of them. We're ready to play. We didn't get a chance to play our preseason scrimmage so we've just been getting better every day at practice and looking forward to getting on the field next Friday."
"This game means a lot," added Hight, a Vanderbilt commit. "This community loves football, and the crowd at Barron Stadium brings a lot of energy. It's going to be a great matchup and great environment. It's going to be a fun game to be a part of."
Next Friday's tripleheader at Barron Stadium is just one stop of the four-day Corky Kell Classic schedule to kick off the 2022 high school season. Two games will be played at Johns Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 17 followed by two more games at West Forsyth on Thursday, Aug. 18. Things will wrap up with four games played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20.