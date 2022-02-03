Rome High senior Maci Andrews signed a softball scholarship on Wednesday with Georgia Highlands College.
Andrews said of the signing: “It means a lot. It’s hard to put into words because I’ve worked so hard for so long. I’m grateful for everyone that has helped me and pushed me. Having people like that around me really motivated me. It’s been many years of work to get this point.”
“I really wanted to be close to my family, and I didn’t want to get into too much debt with college either so a JuCo (junior college) like Georgia Highlands will help me with that. Playing there will help me improve in softball and be a better athlete.”
“I’m a little nervous about starting my life after high school, but I’m so much more excited than nervous. I look forward to it. I’ve learned a lot in high school, and I feel like I’m ready to go to college and learn more.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Andrews (seated, center) are (front row, from left) sister Charlynn Andrews, mother Dawn Andrews, father Luke Andrews, brother Sevie Andrews, (standing, from left) Rome High head swimming coach Joey Powers, Rome High head softball coach Zach Lance, travel coach Shane Lee, travel coach David Evans and Rome High athletic director Chris Boden.