There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
The outside linebacker Anderson started on defense for the Bulldogs and recorded a sack for the third consecutive game to open the season as Georgia defeated South Carolina 40-13 on Saturday. The senior finished with four total tackles (three solo, one assist), one pass breakup and five quarterback hurries.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish, a defensive back, tied for the team lead on the day with seven solo tackles in the Hawks’ 38-17 victory at Clark Atlanta on Saturday. The graduate senior also had one pass breakup.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, had two total tackles (one solo, one assist), one sack and a forced fumble in the Terriers’ 31-10 loss at home against Kennesaw State last Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
Hodges, a senior, started at defensive back for the Redhawks and had three solo tackles in a 59-28 loss at Missouri on Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, had one solo tackle in the Jackets’ narrow 14-8 loss at Clemson on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt sophomore running back, carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards on Saturday, including a nine-yard touchdown run, in the Eagles’ 52-7 home win over Campbellsville.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate senior, got the start on the defensive line on Saturday and recorded one solo tackle in the Paladins’ 45-7 loss at N.C. State.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior, got the start at defensive end and recorded one solo tackle and a fumble recovery in the Wolves’ 27-26 home win over Delta State on last Saturday.
Connor Chandler, Maryville, Pepperell
Chandler, a junior receiver, had three catches for 24 yards with a long of 18 in the Scots’ 38-21 home loss to Methodist on Saturday. He also returned two kickoffs for a total of 55 yards.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt junior defensive lineman Griffin had one assisted tackle in the Hokies’ 27-21 loss at West Virginia last Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore, started at strong safety and had six total tackles (two solo, four assists) in the Fighting Scots’ 31-7 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a sophomore offensive lineman, started at left tackle in the Tigers’ 30-29 home loss to Westminster on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
The senior Watkins started at wide receiver and returned three kickoffs for a total of 45 yards with a long of 18 in berry’s 39-7 loss at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior, handled kicking and punting duties for the Vikings on Saturday in their 39-7 loss at Wisconsin-Whitewater. He punted five times with an average of 32.6 yards per attempt and a long of 43 as well as making his lone extra point try.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
The graduate senior linebacker McKoy had one assisted tackle in the Paladins’ 45-7 loss at N.C. State last Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a freshman receiver, returned one punt for 33 yards in the Knights’ 27-21 loss at Warner University on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt freshman, got the start at tight end but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 27-24 home victory over North Alabama on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt sophomore tight end, had three total tackles (one solo, two assists) in the Blue Hose 72-0 loss at Campbell on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior, started on the defensive line and recorded two solo tackles in the Panthers’ 24-14 loss at Albion on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior, saw action on the offensive line in the Hawks’ 38-17 win at Clark Atlanta last Saturday.