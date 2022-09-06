It was a great start to the season for the Shorter Hawks and equally as great a start for sophomore wide receiver Dorian Anderson.
Anderson caused all kinds of problems for the Brevard secondary as he finished the Hawks' 45-6 road win with six catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-7 target hauled in scoring grabs of 48, 19 and 2 yards from quarterback Aeneas Dennis all coming in the second quarter.
Thanks to his impressive efforts Anderson, who played at Oakland High in Oakland, Tennessee, was named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Shorter will look to continue its strong start to 2022 on Saturday when it hosts its home opener at Barron Stadium against Catawba with kickoff set for noon.
In other recent Shorter sports news:
SOCCER
Hawks improve to 3-0 with home win
The Shorter men won its home opener Saturday night defeating Trevecca Nazarene University 4-1 on Ben Brady Field to improve to 3-0.
The Hawks junior forward from Italy, Mattia Maiello struck first in the 11th minute beating Trevecca Nazarene goalkeeper Adan Gonzales to make it 1-0.
But Trevecca Nazarene (2-1) took advantage of a defensive miscue and knotted the game at 1-1 in the 28th minute.
The Hawks quicky responded and pressured the visitors as Isaac Franklin's cross deflected off a Trojan defender for an own goal and Shorter regained a 2-1 lead just two minutes later.
Former Rome High standout Gonzalo Lemus scored his second goal of the season in the 75th minute beating a Trojans' defender and sliding it past Gonzales to make it 3-1.
Maiello sealed the deal for the Hawks in the 86th minute with his first brace of the season with his second goal. It was Maiello's fourth goal this year to put him atop the Gulf South Conference in scoring.
The Hawks open Gulf South Conference play on Friday with a trip to Memphis to play Christian Brothers University at 8:30 p.m. and then on to Jackson, Tennessee to face Union on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Shorter women earn draw vs. Faulkner
Down a goal at halftime, the Shorter women gutted out a 2-2 draw against Faulkner University Friday night at Ben Brady Field.
Shorter (0-3-1) opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest when Ciara Chacon tapped in the game's opening goal. The Eagles answered with two goals before halftime to take a one-point lead.
The Hawks drew level with the Eagles after Kayla Watts blasted a shot in the 70th minute for the game's final goal.
Shorter hosted the South Carolina Beaufort on Tuesday and will visit Christian Brothers on Friday with a start time to be announced.
VOLLEYBALL
Shorter struggles on final day at Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament
Shorter ended the last day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament with two losses to William Jewell and Harding.
The Lady Hawks were unable to get in the grove in the first game of the morning on Saturday as they fell to William Jewell in sthree straight sets with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-16.
Carrington Terrell recorded a team high of eight kills for Shorter while William Jewell's Bella LaPorta recorded nine. Madison Sprosty recorded 22 digs for a game high for Shorter.
Shorter had a hard-founght first set against Harding with a final score of 26-24. Harding then finished off the match by taking the final two sets 25-18 and 25-19.
Terrell led the Lady Hawks with 10 kills and two block assists.
The Lady Hawks were back on the court on Tuesday to host Fort Valley State and will travel to Montgomery, Alabama this weekend to play in a tournament at Auburn-Montgomery starting on Friday.