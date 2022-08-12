Rome Wolves fans can once again catch all the exciting gridiron action on the air by listening to the radio broadcast each Friday game night on WRGA 98.7 FM and AM 1470 each with the pre-game show starting at 7 p.m.
This season a new voice, Jim Alred, will take over play-by-play duties for the Wolves. Alred is a state, regional and national award-winning sports journalist with more than 25 years of experience covering sports in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
During his time at the Rome News-Tribune, he created, produced and co-hosted the Emmy-nominated high school football show “Gridiron Central.” Alred grew up in Rome, graduating from East Rome High School before getting his journalism degree from Auburn University.
Many of his favorite sports memories have come in Rome, including watching the great West Rome and East Rome football and basketball teams from the 80s and early 90s. He was fortunate enough to be on the sidelines in the Georgia Dome to help chronicle Rome High’s first state title in an article for V3 Magazine.
“When Coach Reid asked if I would be interested in being the play-by-play guy, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Alred said. “I know how important football has been and is for this town, and this version of the Rome Wolves has the chance to add another great chapter to that legacy. I’ve had an amazing opportunity to watch film with some great football minds, and I hope that listeners enjoy what I bring to the broadcasts.”
Rome will open the season on Aug. 19 in the Corky Kell Classic vs. Creekside with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium.