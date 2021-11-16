WALESKA -- The Reinhardt University Women's Soccer team brought the title of AAC Tournament Champions to the University for the second year in a row with a 3-2 win over Truett McConnell (GA.). Both squads were in for a physical battle with two fouls on TMU and one foul on RU within the first ten minutes of the match.
A shot by Ryelyn Wells in the 17th minute was deflected by the goalkeeper and the newly crowned AAC Freshman of the Year, Lauren Akemon, was ready for the rebound and fired a shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner of the goal, giving her team the lead 1-0.
This combo decided one was not enough and a pass from Wells in the 26th minute gave the former Model High standout Akemon a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper that she executed to widen the gap to 2-0 for the Eagles. These plays forced Truett to make six substitutions before the end of the half and a save from Caroline Johnson allowed the scoreboard to remain 2-0 going into halftime.
"There isn't a coach in the world as proud of their team as I am." Head Coach Andy Kaplan said. "We have had so many players get catastrophically injured this year, and other teammates step up and fill their roles.
We have heard the doubts and criticisms and used it as fuel. Our team has worked hard, stayed unified, and constantly improved. The joy they all felt when they hoisted the championship banner was truly earned with blood, sweat, and tears!"
Early in the second half, Lauren Akemon wanted to return the favor for her teammate and stole the ball from the opposing team. She then led a breakthrough down the middle and placed the perfect ball to Ryelyn Wells who tallied her 18th goal of the season to make the score 3-0.
Truett McConnell put in a valiant effort and added goals in the 59th and 72nd minute, but it was not enough to overpower the dominant Reinhardt team.
Caroline Johnson, the 2021 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, tallied 3 saves on the match.
Leading into the first round of the NAIA National Tournament, the Eagles finished as AAC Regular Season Champions and Tournament Champions and received 42 votes in the most recent 2021-2022 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
The Eagles had multiple players named to the All-Tournament Team as well as one player who earned Tournament M.V.P.