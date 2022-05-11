After making it to the Gulf South Conference (GSC) championship game, the Shorter Hawks fell 19-8 to the No. 5 seed Lee University Flames on Tuesday evening.
The Hawks ended the regular season with a 15-14 GSC record (25-20 overall record) to become the No. 8 seed in the GSC tournament.
In the first game of the double-elimination tournament, the Hawks were shut out 13-0 by the No. 1 seed Delta State University. However, Shorter went on to defeat the Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) Warhawks, the Valdosta State University Blazers, the Lee University Flames and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Chargers before being defeated by the Flames in the championship game.
In Tuesday championship game, the Flames struck first in the top of the first after Thomas Zazzaro hit a solo home run.
The Hawks plated their first three runs in the bottom of the second. Jakob Woods singled through the left side to score Matt Christian to tie the game. Right after this, Kody Krause doubled to right center to score Norman Leon to take the lead. Jacob Pajer then had a sac fly to center that scored Woods.
Shorter plated its final five runs of the game in the bottom of the third. Cory Mason doubled down the right field line to score Cameron Tilly for the inning's first run. Later on, Leon reached on a fielder's choice to score Mason. Woods proceeded singled up the middle to score Christian. Krause then tripled down the right field line to score Woods and Leon.
The Flames went on to plate 18 more runs in the game, six in the fifth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh and five in the ninth.
Shorter's Krause went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the championship game. Woods went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Jonathan Pintaro started for the Hawks, and Kenny Jinks (L, 2-3) took the loss.
In Shorter's earlier game on Tuesday to advance to the championship contest:
Shorter downs Chargers to advance to title game
The eighth-seeded Shorter Hawks defeated the No. 6 seed University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Chargers 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the Gulf South Conference (GSC) championship game.
The Hawks plated the first run of Tuesday afternoon's game in the bottom of the fourth after Matt Christian doubled to left to score Cory Mason.
Shorter then added on an additional run in the bottom of the fifth after Lyndon Weaver had a sac fly to right that scored Kody Krause.
Christian hit a solo home run to right to plate the next run for the Hawks in the bottom of the sixth.
The Chargers scored their first run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a solo home run.
Shorter scored its next two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Mason singled to left to score Krause and Jakob Woods.
UAH scored its next two runs in the top of the eighth.
Shorter's Christian went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in the game. Mason went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and a walk. Woods went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Ethan Hawthorne started for the Hawks and tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out one and giving up two hits. Jonathan Pintaro pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Shorter, striking out two and giving up one hit.