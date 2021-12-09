The Georgia High School Association’s reclassification committee on Wednesday heard appeals from schools wishing to appeal their placement in classifications following the committee’s reconfiguration of Classes A, AA and AAA last week.
On Thursday, region alignments were announced for the 2022-2024 cycle.
Several schools in Rome and Floyd County were affected as Darlington and Pepperell were placed in Class A Division 1 due to multiple schools having their appeals approved to move up to Class AA.
Following that decision, Darlington and Pepperell were placed in Region 7-A D1 with Armuchee and Coosa, as well as Chattooga, Dade County, Dalton Academy and Trion.
Model will remain in Class AA and was placed in Region 7-AA along with Fannin County, Gordon Central, Gordon Lee, Haralson County, Murray County, North Murray and Rockmart.
According to the GHSA’s release, schools in Classes A, AA or AAA wishing to make a lateral move from one region to another within their respective classification had until Tuesday to submit their appeal. The reclassification committee will then meet Wednesday at the GHSA office in Thomaston to hear those appeals.
Rome High was unaffected by the recent meetings as classifications above AAA remained the same as the reclassification committee previously announced. Rome will compete in Region 6-AAAAAA along with Allatoona, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock.