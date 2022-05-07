The Rome Lady Wolves were the most consistent girls team locally during the 2021-22 season, and NeNe Adams was their most consistent player.
Adams, a senior guard, led by example for Rome, who won the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, went on an 18-game win streak during the middle of the season, finished as the top seed in 5-AAAAAA for the regular season and eventually made a run to the Class AAAAAA elite eight. She was always there to make a big shot when her team needed it the most, and today she is being honored for her efforts by being named the Rome News-Tribune Girls All-County Player of the Year.
Adams leads the way with top honors, but there were lots of impressive individual seasons put together by local players in Floyd County. Those individuals from the local schools are represented on the first team and honorable mention portion of the all-county team:
Player of the Year NeNe Adams Rome, G, Sr.
Adams was a player that could be counted on consistently for Rome this past season as a top performer that made huge shots on the offensive end and wasn’t afraid to cause issues on the defensive end as well with her pressure that forced several turnovers. The senior guard averaged 14 points per game on a team that had multiple solid offensive options as she did a lot of her damage from beyond the 3-point line.
First Team Rachel Burkhalter Model, G, Soph.
Burkhalter was the Lady Devils’ most consistent player on a team that distributed the offensive load quite well with nobody averaging in double figures in scoring as they used a balanced approach to earn a trip to the state tournament. The sophomore guard averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game and had some of her best performances down the stretch when Model turned the corner and made a solid late-season run.
Breana Griffin Rome, F, Soph.
Griffin became a key player for the Lady Wolves during her sophomore season as the forward made an impact as a scorer, rebounder and defender. She averaged 13 points per game as she was able to use her dribble to get to the basket on a consistent basis but was also able to knock down jump shots as well.
JyJy Johnson Darlington, F, Jr.
Johnson could play close to the basket but also displayed the skills of a guard and was crucial to Darlington’s success as a junior. She scored 12 points per game and led the team in rebounding with six boards per game. She also made an impact on the defensive end with 1.8 steals per game and was a willing passer with 1.8 assists per game.
Olivia Moses Armuchee, F, Sr.
Moses had a motor that never stopped for Armuchee as she led the team in both scoring and rebounding on their way to a state tournament berth. The senior finished her high school career with a season in which she scored 13.5 points per game and barely missed averaging a double-double with 9.5 rebounds per game. She also made an impact on defense with 2.5 steals per game.
Pinky Nation Rome, G, Sr.
Nation was one of Rome’s top options offensively as she could pull up from just about anywhere and knock down a shot, including several that came in clutch situations in crucial region games or the state tournament. The senior guard scored 13 points per game and was one of the leaders in the Lady Wolves’ deep and talented senior class.
Emmaline Ratledge Darlington, F, Sr.
Ratledge stuffed the stat sheet for the Lady Tigers during the 2021-22 season, contributing solid numbers in almost every category. The senior forward led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game but also pulled down 5.6 rebounds, had 1.6 steals and dished out 1.3 assists per game to help Darlington earn a state tournament berth.
Morgan Willingham Pepperell, G/F, Jr.
Willingham was counted on to carry a lot of the load for the Lady Dragons and performed very well in that role. She led the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game, pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game and created turnovers on the defensive end with 5.8 steals per game. She missed the final few weeks of the season with an injury and her absence was definitely felt as Pepperell narrowly missed the playoffs.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Jaslyn Edwards (F, Jr.), Bailey Tomlin (G, Jr.)
Coosa: Madison Ingram (G, Sr.), Abby Jacobs (G, Jr.), Paris Woodard (G, Sr.)
Darlington: Georgeanna Dempsey (G/F, Jr.), Sarah Tunnell (F, Sr.)
Model: August Betz (F, Fr.), Ansley Coogler (G, Jr.), Sadie Raughton (G/F, Fr.), Morgan Wood (G, Jr.)
Pepperell: Ellie Cox (G, Sr.), Aysia Day (F, Jr.)
Rome: Allison Loveman (G, Sr.), Anniyah Williams (G, Sr.)
Unity Christian: Bekah Wisener (G, Jr.)