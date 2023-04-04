A few weeks ago, I received the greatest honor of my professional career. I’m still a little bit in awe.
I had wanted to write something like this to express my gratitude, but it’s taken a little while. I didn’t quite know how to put my emotions into words.
Let me backtrack a little bit first, to provide some context.
I didn’t quite know what I wanted to do in life when I started at Berry College in 1988. I had been a good student in high school at Mount Vernon Christian Academy in Atlanta, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to pursue professionally.
It had seemed to come so easy for other members of my family, who loved chemistry or teaching music or were a natural at electrical engineering or agricultural science or management. I just wasn’t sure what I would enjoy doing every day for the rest of my life.
It was probably my junior year at Berry, and I was working a part-time job in Rome when I met a guy named Mike. He and I hit it off – we talked sports all the time – and he said he did a sports talk show on this little AM station here in town on Monday nights, and would I like to join him some time. I quickly agreed, and found myself driving one Monday evening to this tiny little house off of Mount Alto Road in West Rome.
I had never done any broadcasting of any type, but Mike and I had a great time, and it came naturally to just converse about the sports topics of the day. Toward the end of the show, a guy called in and talked to Mike about some topic we had brought up, and then before he hung up, he asked – and I’ll always remember this – “Hey Mike, who is that young fella there with you tonight?” Mike told him “This is my buddy Jeff Gable,” to which the caller said, “Well, tell him that he’s doing an outstanding job!”
I didn’t know it at the time, but that was my first encounter with the late, great Randy Davis.
I didn’t know who Randy was, or that he owned the very station I was guest-hosting on, but I met him very soon after, and thus began a friendship that lasted thirty-plus years.
Soon after doing some radio gigs with Mike, I decided to pursue sports journalism and broadcasting at Berry. I did everything I could to cover athletic events. I threw myself into the field full-bore, working for the Berry campus newspaper, broadcasting for the campus TV station, and working for the college yearbook. (In fact, I got so overloaded with “extra-curricular” activities that I forgot about the “curricular.” I got a little behind and had to finish my last classes a few years later, but I eventually earned my degree in communication from Berry.)
I also began to broadcast some events for Randy at WLAQ. Years later, I realize that my story mirrored Randy’s a little bit. He knew he loved radio, and was determined to make a living out of it, starting out at WROM and WLAQ as a young man in his teens and twenties. He was one of Rome’s first rock ‘n’ roll DJs, and he very soon became synonymous with sporting events in Rome.
He broadcast countless events over his career – definitely hundreds, possibly thousands – and ran the gamut from little league baseball to high school football and basketball to Berry and Shorter basketball to Rome Braves baseball. He even covered a college national championship soccer match at Berry in the mid-90s – well, sort of. He hosted the pregame portion of the broadcast, but he hired Randy Nobles and me to do the broadcast, because, as he explained, “I don’t know enough about soccer to make it sound plausible, Jeff, but you’d be great at it.”
And so, for many years, Randy Davis and I crossed paths almost every week. As my career took me from CNWG Channel 10 TV in Rome to the Sports Information Director at Berry to the sports staff of the Rome News-Tribune, we overlapped and covered most of the same sporting events. I tried to find time every year that I could to broadcast a few basketball games each December for Randy at the Holiday Festival Christmas Tournament.
I also called dozens of regular season high school football and basketball games for WLAQ over the decades, and Bob Williams and I did several Berry vs. Shorter basketball games in deafeningly-loud gyms. I did a few more sports call-in shows with Randy, I was part of some prep football “pick ‘em” shows on the radio with the RN-T sports guys and I even hosted a few high school football postgame scoreboard shows.
Even after my wife and I moved back to the Atlanta area a few years ago, I still kept in touch with Randy and called him on his Friday night postgame shows when I started broadcasting Model football on their web site in 2018. In fact, the last time I spoke to him was following the Model game at Haralson County two years ago. From the parking lot in Tallapoosa, I called in to report the details of the Rebels' big 43-0 win over Model, and told Randy that I would check in after the Blue Devils next game in two weeks at Chattooga.
I never got to speak to Randy again.
He passed away much too soon, two weeks to the day after I called him after that game.
Since then, I’ve continued to be involved as much as I can with local sports, calling Model football games, providing color commentary for some Berry football games, covering games for the Rome News-Tribune and still calling a few Christmas Tournament games for Matt Davis at WLAQ. I do these things because it’s a fun side-gig, and I love doing them. It’s just a natural continuation of my love for sports, and I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities from some wonderful people in the Rome area.
Now quickly to the present. I got a call one day in late February from Ron Roach, president of the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club. I had covered a few of their postseason banquets in the past for the TV station and the RN-T, and I was guessing maybe he wanted me to emcee the event or something.
But I was absolutely floored when he told me that I was invited to their banquet the next week to receive the inaugural Randy Davis Award, named after my beloved mentor and friend, for outstanding support and promotion of high school basketball in the Greater Rome area.
I don’t remember exactly what I said to the packed audience at the Krannert Center ballroom that night at Berry. I thanked Ron and the Tip-Off Club, I shared how much I admired and appreciated Randy and talked about how much I loved being around local sports in Rome, just like Randy did for many, many years.
But I don’t know if that did justice to just how humbled and honored I was by this award. It is named after a man that was not only one of the greatest Romans ever, but one of the best human beings you’d ever want to meet. He loved local sports, he adored his family and he was a friend to everyone he came across.
He did more to advocate for, promote and support high school, college and professional sports in Rome than a thousand other people could have done. He could walk into a roomful of people – like I did at Berry that night – and see dozens and dozens of familiar faces, and – given the time – he would be able to share hours and hours of stories about all those wonderful people.
I was truly, truly touched and humbled in receiving this award. I hope that I can do justice to this honor, and I hope that I can carry on at least a tiny bit of the legacy that Randy did in his 50-plus years of covering local sports.
I want to especially thank Ron Roach, his Tip-Off club vice president Ray Tucker and all the players, coaches and former coaches who were at this year’s banquet and were so kind with their words to me. I also want to thank Sandy, Matt and Elizabeth Davis, because it’s my understanding that they nominated me to Ron for this special honor.
And somewhere up in heaven, I want to thank my friend “R.D.” You encouraged a young college kid more than three decades ago to follow his passion and get into sports journalism, mainly from one nice comment you made on the radio. I hope that when my career is done, I might have even just a hundredth of the influence and the memories and the success that Randy had in his long and lustrous career.
Randy, I love you and miss you and I hope I have made you proud.
And so, to wrap up this long column, I want to quote a simple Randy Davis line that he signed off with after almost every game broadcast – “So long, everybody.”