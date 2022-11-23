The Thanksgiving tradition continues in the Rome News-Tribune sports section as I try my best to carry on what my good friend and former boss David Dawson started many years ago (he’s not really that old).
So without further delay, here is what I am thankful for as we celebrate this special holiday:
♦ I’m thankful for this job that allows me to write this column (or any column) in the RN-T sports section and all the other things it allows me to do, from covering incredible local sports, athletes and coaches to meeting all the great people I have through it.
♦ I’m thankful for my family and friends that are and always will be a huge part of my life and all the love and support they provide. I look forward to spending a lot of this holiday on Thursday and the upcoming Christmas season with them.
♦ I’m thankful for my mom especially who has a lot on her plate, including taking care of my dad and a ton of other things, but she handles it as well as someone possibly could.
♦ I’m thankful for God being so good to me when I haven’t always been good to Him. His blessings are too many to count, and He continues to add to them every single day of my life.
♦ I’m thankful for a three-year-old German Shepherd/Husky (and probably about seven other breeds) mix named Long Legs. As much as I take care of her, she takes care of me more than she knows. Her mama Jack would be proud of the sweet, smart, playful dog she has become.
♦ I’m thankful that God has taught me patience, specifically over the last few years. It is hard to wait on certain things in life, but great things are ALWAYS worth waiting for.
♦ I’m thankful for the layout desk that constantly has to clean up my messes to make the RN-T sports pages look incredible.
♦ I’m thankful for the RN-T editorial staff and our fearless leader John Bailey. We may be small in number, but we are huge in heart, talent and drive to succeed and do our jobs the best way we can.
♦ I’m thankful for Steven Eckhoff and his unbelievable sports photography that brings my stories to life. I’m thankful for all the freelance help from all the writers and photographers that contribute to the RN-T.
♦ I’m thankful that I discovered the saying “he’s got that dog in him” this year, and yes, I will continue to use it until it is emphatically run into the ground.
♦ I’m thankful for Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissants because my mornings would not be the same without them.
♦ I’m thankful for local high school basketball gyms with good cell service/WiFi or at least for ones that will hopefully have that by the Christmas Tournament in a few weeks. Armuchee, I’m looking at you.
♦ I’m thankful for the song “No Weapon” by Fred Hammond that has become basically my pregame song for life. I discovered it while watching a documentary on Deion Sanders, and it has been listened to pretty much every day since then.
♦ I’m thankful that Georgia Tech WILL make the right hire this time around for head football coach. They will. There is no other option.
♦ I’m thankful for high school basketball season getting underway and the fact that it is indoors.
♦ I’m thankful for press boxes with heat, a seat for the press, a plug-in for my laptop and WiFi.
♦ I’m thankful for a local prep football season that was thrilling to cover and is still going on thanks to Rome and Unity Christian. May both teams be crowned state champions at the end of it.
♦ I’m thankful for all the people that still read the newspaper, whether in print or online, and all the feedback, compliments, suggestions and even complaints you give. Those make us better.
♦ I’m thankful that running to get in better shape over the last few months has gone from starting absolutely awful to now being at least tolerable and survivable.
♦ I’m thankful for Lemon-Lime Powerade. Still the GOAT.
♦ I’m thankful for the upcoming Christmas season when we truly get to celebrate the greatest gift ever given.
♦ And lastly, I’m thankful I get to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the day with your family and friends. Eat some turkey. Watch some football. Relax. Just be thankful. That’s what the day is all about.