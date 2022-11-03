It all comes down to this.
The final week of the high school football regular season is upon is, and there are some crucial matchups across the local schedule, including a showdown for a region title that many expected before the season even started. That contest features Darlington hosting Trion in a game between two unbeaten teams in 7-A Division I.
But that one at Chris Hunter Stadium isn't the only game with huge playoff stakes as Armuchee welcomes Dade County as the Indians still have a shot at a postseason berth, Unity Christian visits Lafayette Christian looking to clinch a region crown and Pepperell hosts Coosa with the Eagles trying to make one last push to keep their season alive.
The Rome Wolves, fresh off clinching the 6-AAAAAA championship last Friday, are also on the road as they aim to finish off an unbeaten run through the region at Etowah.
Here is a look at each of the matchups on Friday, what they mean to each team and what to expect:
Trion (8-1, 5-0) at Darlington (9-0, 5-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington was idle; Trion won 41-0 at home vs. Armuchee
Series history: Darlington leads 16-3
Last meeting: Darlington won 38-6 at Trion on Oct. 18, 2019
Darlington key players: Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.), Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Sr.)
Trion key players: Logan Eller (RB/DL, Sr.), Toby Maddux (RB/LB, Jr.), Kade Smith (QB, Soph.)
Outlook: When the schedules were made prior to the season, many believed this game could determine the Region 7-A Division I champion, and those folks were exactly right. Darlington and Trion have run through everyone else in the region, and that has set up winner-take-all matchup in the final week of the regular season. The winner clinches the region crown and the No. 1 seed for the Class A Division I state playoffs while the loser falls into the No. 2 slot, not a terrible consolation prize but definitely not one of the main goals. Both offenses have displayed the ability to put up points through a multi-headed rushing game but also very capable passing games. Both teams have several weapons at the skill positions and a strong offensive line to lead the way. Defensively, both teams are very tough and physical, and an opponent knows the next day that they were in a battle the night before. It should be an incredible atmosphere by the Lakeside with both sides of stands packed to capacity. These are the kind of games you dream about playing in as a high school athlete with high stakes on the line and the adrenaline flowing. It's going to be a back-and-forth game with plenty of points scored, but Darlington has a slight edge in experience and depth. That slight edge makes the difference in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Darlington wins 31-27
Dade County (5-4, 2-3) at Armuchee (3-6, 1-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee lost 41-0 at Trion; Dade County lost 20-7 at home vs. Pepperell
Series history: Dade County lead 16-6
Last meeting: Dade County won 35-8 at Armuchee on Nov. 8, 2019
Armuchee key players: Jacob Seagraves (WR/DB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.)
Dade County key players: Zeke Wheeler (RB/QB/LB, Sr.), Caleb Massey (DB/WR, Jr.), Sean Corcoran (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: Not many would've thought Armuchee would be playing for potential playoff berth in the final week of the regular season with the way the last several weeks have gone, but nonetheless, here they are with that opportunity right in front of them. With a win and a Coosa loss to Pepperell, the Indians would claim the No. 4 spot from the region and a coveted spot in the postseason. An Armuchee win and a Coosa win creates a three-way tie for fourth along with Dade County so all three teams have a ton to play for on Friday. The Indians have struggled offensively in their last three games, scoring just 14 points in losses to Pepperell, Darlington and Trion, but they still have the players there with the potential to do damage. Dade County comes into the matchup a little banged up with some injuries to key players but still plenty talented and physical enough to gut out a win. Expect both teams to put it all on the line and hold nothing back from an effort or play-calling standpoint. There's no reason to hold anything back now because this one is do-or-die.
Prediction: Dade County wins 28-20
Coosa (3-6, 1-4) at Pepperell (5-4, 3-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell won 20-7 at Dade County; Coosa lost 33-12 at home vs. Chattooga
Series history: Pepperell leads 35-23-1
Last meeting: Pepperell won 42-7 at home on Nov. 5, 2021
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Owens (WR/DB, Sr.), Erik Jensen (QB/LB, Jr.)
Coosa key players: Harrison East (LB/RB, Soph.), Pacey Smith (LB/RB, Jr.), Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: Pepperell got back on track last Friday with a vintage win that looked like Dragon teams of the past with a physical running game leading the way on offense and a gritty defense that made multiple stops with its back against the wall, or in this case its own end zone. Coosa suffered a discouraging loss to Chattooga in a game where it seemed every break went against the Eagles. Still, Coosa still has a chance to force a tiebreaker for the No. 4 spot in the region with a win, and add to that this is an old-school rivalry matchup in Floyd County and there is plenty of motivation. Pepperell wants to head into the postseason with momentum as well as it clinched the three seed from the region with its win last Friday. Coosa hangs around for the first couple quarters, but Pepperell runs away in the second half to light up the Dragon late into the night and fire the cannon several times in Lindale.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 38-13
Rome (8-1, 5-0) at Etowah (5-4, 1-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 30-0 at home vs. Creekview; Etowah lost 39-21 at River Ridge
Series history: First meeting
Rome key players: Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.)
Etowah key players: Xavier Mahoney (QB/DB, Soph.), Drew Doran (DB, Sr.), Jamerson Riva (LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Wolves locked up the region title last Friday with yet another shutout win over Creekview. That makes it three shutouts in region play as Rome has dominated its 6-AAAAAA opponents to the tune of outscoring them 250-26 in the five games thus far. The final hurdle between the Wolves and and unbeaten record in the region is an Etowah team that started 4-0 but has since gone 1-4 in region play. Rome has simply been unstoppable on offense over the last couple months, putting up points in bunches and doing it a multitude of ways. The defense has been just as good, limiting opponents to very few scoring opportunities and coming through with forced turnovers on a routine basis. This one is simple...Rome has an advantage in every phase. Add to that the Wolves have a ton of momentum as they approach what they hope to be a long postseason run, and there is very slim chance that Etowah stays in the game very long on Friday night.
Prediction: Rome wins 45-7
Unity Christian (9-0, 3-0) at Lafayette Christian (6-3, 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 60-20 at home vs. Horizon Christian; Lafayette Christian lost 63-18 at Sherwood Christian
Series history: First meeting
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Avery Alford (LB/RB, Sr.), Thatcher Hall (WR/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: After a strong season in 2021 in head coach David Humphreys first year at the helm for the Lions, the team has taken another step this Fall, rolling to an unbeaten record and putting itself in position for a shot at a region title on Friday night when it visits Lafayette Christian. Unity Christian quarterback Evan Whiteside has had a breakout season, displaying the ability to hurt defenses with his arm and legs as the Lions have put up big scores on a routine basis. Lafayette Christian isn't a pushover as it too has the chance to win a region title with a win in this game. Unity Christian has too much firepower though. Lions complete an undefeated regular season and set themselves up for a deep playoff run.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 48-26