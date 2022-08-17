If preseason predictions are accurate, the 2022 season should be a big one for high school football teams in northwest Georgia.
The Rome Wolves are ranked No. 3 by Georgia High School Football Daily behind Langston Hughes and Lee County, while the Darlington Tigers start the year ranked No. 8 in Class A Division I.
Cartersville and Calhoun are ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in Class AAAAA behind defending champion Warner Robins and Creekside. Class AAAA finds the Cedartown Bulldogs ranked No. 3 behind Benedictine and North Oconee, while Rockmart is ranked No. 7 in Class AA.
The 2022 season finds the biggest shakeup in years by the Georgia High School Association in classifications. Rome is in Class AAAAAA, while Calhoun, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland all are in Class AAAAA. Class AAAA includes Cedartown and Sonoraville, while Adairsville is in Class AAA and Model, Gordon Central and Rockmart are in Class AA.
Class A Division I includes Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington, Pepperell, Chattooga and Trion. Unity Christian will again play eight-man football in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools, competing in Region 1-AA.
Apart from Adairsville, all local schools will be in action Friday night. Much of the attention will be focused on the Corky Kell Classic tripleheader at Barron Stadium, highlighted by Rome and Creekside. Two other games matching state-ranked teams also are on tap with Cedartown visiting Rockmart and Calhoun hosting Blessed Trinity. Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell and Unity Christian all are at home in Week 1, while Darlington makes the trip to Orlando, Florida, to play Schuylkill Haven of Pennsylvania.
Class AAAAA No. 2 Creekside at Class AAAAAA No. 3 Rome
Series history: First meeting
The Creekside Seminoles, following a second-place finish in 2021 in Region 3-AAAAA, defeated Griffin, St. Pius X and Whitewater in the playoffs before losing 40-15 in the state semifinals to Warner Robins. The Rome Wolves overcame an early season loss to South Paulding to win the Region 5-AAAAAA championship before their last-minute comeback attempt fell short in a 31-27 first-round playoff loss to Johns Creek. Rome wins by seven.
Gordon Central at Armuchee
Series history: Gordon Central leads 4-3-1
Last meeting: Gordon Central defeated Armuchee 41-7 on Oct. 18, 2019.
The Gordon Central Warriors, whose last season with a winning record was 10 years ago, were winless in 2021. The Armuchee Indians won five of their first six games to start the 2021 season and earned their first winning record since 2009. Armuchee wins by 15.
Class A Division I No. 9 Darlington vs. Schuylkill Haven
Series history: First meeting
The Darlington Tigers, after losing their season opener to Whitefield Academy, reeled off nine straight wins and captured their first region championship since 2015 before falling to eventual state champion Trinity Christian 56-7 in the Class A Private playoff quarterfinals. Darlington wins by 10.
Northwest Whitfield at Pepperell
Series history: Northwest Whitfield leads 7-1
Last meeting: Northwest Whitfield defeated Pepperell 38-20 on Aug. 30, 2013.
The Northwest Whitfield Bruins reached the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs before losing to Bainbridge 18-7. The Pepperell Dragons overcame a tough non-region schedule to finish third in Region 7-AA before losing to Callaway 29-22 in the first round of the playoffs. Northwest Whitfield wins by four.
Cherokee County (Ala.) at Model
Series history: First meeting
The Cherokee County Warriors reached the second round of the Alabama Class AAAA playoffs before losing 19-2 to Vigor High of Mobile. The Model Blue Devils, who had to rebuild in 2021, won region games against Coosa and Gordon Central to finish with a 3-7 mark. Cherokee County wins by four.
Southeast Whitfield at Coosa
Series history: First meeting
The Southeast Whitfield Raiders, who have played a non-region schedule the past two seasons, finished 2-8. The Coosa Eagles recorded their lone win over Gordon Central to end the year with a 1-9 mark. Coosa will compete in Class A in 2022. Southeast Whitfield wins by two.
Young Americans Christian at Unity Christian
Series history: UCS leads 4-1
Last meeting: UCS defeated YACS 46-22 on Oct. 20, 2017.
The YACS Eagles avoided a winless year in 2021 with a season ending 51-0 win over Nathaniel Greene Academy. The UCS Lions had another big year in 2021 as they reached the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools semifinals before losing to Johnson Ferry Christian Academy 40-20. Unity Christian wins by 20.Class 4A No. 3 Cedartown at Class 2A No. 7 Rockmart